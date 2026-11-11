South Africa BPO Sector Urged to Adopt Strategic AI for Global Growth

Industry leaders at the Thrive GBS and BPO Conference in Cape Town called for a progressive AI strategy to keep South Africa competitive, highlighting record job creation and the need for human-centred technology.

South Africa's business process outsourcing sector must adopt a more strategic approach to artificial intelligence to capitalize on its global market advantages, industry leaders said at the Thrive Global Business Services and BPO Conference in Cape Town on Wednesday.

The event was organized by Business Process Enabling SA (BPESA). Reshni Singh, CEO of BPESA, emphasized that traditional measures like labour costs and hours worked are no longer sufficient for future competitiveness. She urged the industry to redefine value by embracing higher-value services and developing future-ready skills. South Africa has built a globally recognized GBS sector, Singh said, but to truly thrive, it must move beyond traditional strengths.

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Sector Growth and AI Opportunities

The sector added 26,346 jobs serving international clients last year, its best result since 2018, as it expanded beyond the UK into Australia and later the US. BPESA chair Crispin Sonn called for a human-centred approach to technological change. He cautioned that AI could be an existential threat or an opportunity to advance quality of life, depending on decisions by businesses, policymakers, and society.

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Singh noted that AI's disruptive impact makes it crucial to combine technological innovation with distinctly human skills such as empathy, judgement, and complex problem-solving. She said the industry's next growth phase must focus on equipping employees to work alongside AI. The push for innovation comes amid dire employment figures from Statistics SA, which reported unemployment rose to 33.7% in the third quarter of 2023 from 33.6% in the second quarter.

Cape Town's BPO industry now employs over 100,000 people, including roughly 70,000 in international-facing roles. The sector created 11,496 new jobs during the 2025/26 financial year, while 44,803 net new international-facing jobs have been added over the current five-year municipal term. Singh highlighted South Africa's strategic strengths: a skilled, English-proficient, multilingual workforce, favourable time-zone alignment with major markets, established infrastructure, and a mature GBS ecosystem.

Human-Centred AI Strategy for Global Reputation

Experts expect a focused, human-centred AI strategy to help the sector maintain its global reputation and generate sustainable employment.