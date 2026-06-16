South Africa's beef industry, worth R80 billion, faces a severe crisis from a widespread foot and mouth disease outbreak that has spread to all provinces since 2021. The outbreak has led to major export losses and market closures. While vaccination campaigns are underway, the lack of a unified national livestock traceability system hampers containment efforts and market access. Karan Beef's adoption of a private traceability system allowed it to resume exports, highlighting both the potential and the challenges of implementing a nationwide system by 2030 due to constitutional, budgetary, and coordination issues.

The vaccination process of cattle against foot and mouth disease in Fisantekraal, Cape Town on 15 February 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Jaco Marais Foot and mouth disease is common in South Africa 's wildlife reserves.

There are constant efforts to make sure it doesn't spread to farmed animals. In 2026 the country's R80 billion (US$5 billion) beef industry faced a crisis as unchecked outbreaks spread to all provinces. We are not amused, John There have consistently been sporadic foot and mouth disease outbreaks in the country. But the most recent outbreak of the SAT2 strain started in May 2021 in the province of KwaZulu-Natal (kzn).

Foot and mouth disease has spread to all provinces, with clusters of confirmed outbreaks in different regions. A January 2026 study by the Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy estimated that South Africa's current outbreak could cost the livestock sector R13.1 billion over the next five years. Between 2019 and 2025, three outbreaks resulted in R821 million in export losses. This figure was projected to rise to R2.6 billion by the end of 2026.

Since January 2025, key export markets, including China, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Namibia and the United Kingdom, have remained closed to South African beef exports. There are vaccines available, and the country has continuously imported vaccines, with massive campaign drives from the start of 2026. It spreads through contaminated animals, animal products, equipment, vehicles, human activity, and even windborne viruses. Clinical signs include blisters on the lips, tongue, palate, gums, nose, coronary band, and between the hooves.

Foot and mouth disease poses little risk to human health. But it has significant economic effects due to livestock losses, reduced productivity, and the high costs of disease control. There is a common misperception: foot and mouth disease should not be confused with hand, foot and mouth disease, a common childhood illness. Wildlife and livestock interactions are particularly high along the borders of protected areas like the Kruger National Park.

Fallen or broken veterinary fences allow wildlife - which naturally carries the foot and mouth disease - to wander into community grazing lands, making it very difficult to prevent the spread. Common control measures include movement restrictions, quarantines, culling of infected and exposed animals, and the cleaning and disinfection of affected facilities, vehicles and equipment. Livestock traceability systems are used to track food products, animals and related substances throughout the production, processing and distribution chain.

They produce an accurate record of every animal throughout its lifetime, including vaccination, movement and the destination of the meat after slaughter. In disease outbreaks traceability systems would play a key role in managing their spread. Livestock traceability systems identify an infected animal, which other animals it came into contact with, where water areas were shared, and which animals grazed together. This enables the quarantine of all possible infected animals, preventing any further spread of the disease.

Global markets are increasingly requiring national levels of livestock traceability. South Africa has a target for implementing one by 2030. South Africa does not have a country-wide traceability system. Karan Beef, one of the country's leading beef producers, has stated that it would only buy animals that could be individually identified and fully traced.

In addition, the farm of origin had to be registered on the Red Meat Industry Services platform and have a valid Global Location Number. Its efforts were rewarded in June when it announced it was resuming exports after more than a year of disruptions caused by foot and mouth disease. The Red Meat Industry Services has created a traceability system that is gaining traction.

This is a large industry role-player that encompasses the full value chain, including livestock producers, feedlots, auction houses, abattoirs, processors, marketers and exporters. It is the only organisation mandated to implement the Red Meat Industry Strategy 2030 on behalf of this entire sector. But several challenges prevent South Africa from making a country-wide traceability system mandatory: The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development faces budget constraints, staff shortages and service delivery challenges. This makes nationwide enforcement difficult.

Agriculture is the responsibility of the provincial governments, according to the country's constitution. So nine provincial administrations and one national one would have to work together to create a viable system. In 2017 the national government assigned the task of developing a system to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research. But the project has lost traction.

The differences between commercial farmers and emerging, small-scale farmers make it difficult to have one traceability system that caters to al





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Foot And Mouth Disease South Africa Beef Industry Livestock Traceability Export Bans

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fifty Years After Soweto Uprising: South Africa's Unfulfilled Educational PromisesReflecting on the 1976 Soweto uprising, this article examines the enduring legacy of apartheid's Bantu Education system and questions whether post-apartheid South Africa has delivered on the promise of equitable education. Despite the abolition of segregation and initiatives like Curriculum 2005, systemic inequalities and the lingering impact of past policies continue to affect educational outcomes for black South Africans.

Read more »

Mthalane inspires South Africa to emphatic 4–0 World Cup Nations Cup victory over USAThe only negative for South Africa is that key midfield player Mustaphaa Cassiem has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to an ankle injury suffered on Thursday.

Read more »

South Africa's Proteas suffer disappointing 65-run loss to Australia in T20 World CupSouth Africa's Proteas were outplayed and out-thought by Australia in their T20 World Cup opener, suffering a 65-run loss.

Read more »

Fitch Boosts Eskom's Credit Rating to B+ Amid Growing Confidence in South Africa's EconomyFitch raised Eskom's long‑term issuer rating from B to B+, also upgrading its senior debt, citing stronger government ties, operational improvements and a brighter macroeconomic outlook.

Read more »