The current standard of 25 litres per person per day in South Africa is considered inadequate for a healthy and dignified life, and the country's definition of 'basic water' is at a level closer to survival than sufficiency.

South Africa 's ' basic water ' standard fails constitutional standards , compelling a reevaluation of what 'sufficient' truly means in the face of inequality. The country's definition of ' basic water ' is at a level closer to survival than sufficiency, which is in stark contrast to the constitutional requirement of 'sufficient' water.

The shift from a right to sufficient water to a standard of basic provision is significant, as it has led to a minimum standard of 25 litres per person per day, which is considered inadequate for a healthy and dignified life. Globally, this level of water access is classified as 'basic', where drinking and cooking may be met, but hygiene is only partially assured, and activities such as bathing and laundry are compromised.

Health risks remain high, and it is only at roughly 50 litres per person per day that water access reaches an 'intermediate' level, where daily domestic needs, including hygiene, can be met with some reliability. The current system underestimates the water needs of larger, poorer households, which are often multigenerational and shared living arrangements.

In dense urban areas, a single connection may serve multiple households, leading to predictable results, where larger households appear to 'over-consume' because the system underestimates what they need. What is labelled excess is often nothing more than misclassified necessity. The system is not in tune with the contextual realities of households in townships, for example.

The country loses close to 50% of treated water through leaks, theft and failing infrastructure, which is water that has already been captured, processed, and paid for - lost before it ever reaches households. The current standard of 25 litres per person per day functions as both a minimum guarantee and a ceiling, which is not defensible in a country marked by inequality, urban density and increasing public health risks.

Revisiting the Free Basic Water policy is not about generosity, but about alignment - between constitutional rights and lived realities, between public health expectations and infrastructure capacity, between policy design and household composition. Moving toward 50 litres per person per day would not resolve South Africa's water crisis - nor would it create it.

What it would do is shift the baseline: from a standard designed for survival, to one that begins to reflect dignity, health and the realities of everyday life





dailymaverick / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Africa Basic Water Constitutional Standards Inequality Public Health Infrastructure Capacity Policy Design

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa made to look like fools after World Cup visa issues, says ministerThe country's football association says it is working to resolve the problems that have delayed the team's departure to Mexico.

Read more »

South Africa loses its crown to one of its biggest competitorsSouth Africa has lost its title as Africa's most industrialised economy.

Read more »

South Africa Ranks Fourth Highest in Africa for Suicide Rates Amid Economic and Healthcare CrisisSouth Africa faces a severe mental health emergency, ranking fourth in Africa for suicide rates and losing over R250 billion annually to untreated conditions. The government is implementing a national strategy to integrate services and train primary care staff, while experts warn of vast socioeconomic impacts.

Read more »

South Africa takes the crown in Africa – but for the wrong reasonsSouth Africa recorded the highest rate of suspected digital fraud among African countries analysed in 2025.

Read more »