South Africa's Bafana Bafana Grounded at Home Due to Visa Application Process Being Botched by Safa

The South African Football Association's latest administrative blunder has left the country's national team, Bafana Bafana, grounded at home, forcing them to miss their scheduled departure for the 2026 Fifa World Cup in Mexico.

The South African Football Association's latest administrative blunder has left the country's national team, Bafana Bafana , grounded at home, forcing them to miss their scheduled departure for the 2026 Fifa World Cup in Mexico .

The team's head coach, Hugo Broos, and his players had worked hard to qualify for the tournament, despite the administrative bungles by Safa. The team was scheduled to travel to Mexico on Sunday, 31 May, but they were unable to do so due to the visa application process being botched by Safa. This left the team grounded, with some players unable to depart until Monday, 1 June.

The team's assistant coach, Helman Mkhalele, and head of security, Mdu Mbatha, were among those who could not depart on time. Despite the situation being resolved, thanks to assistance from Dirco and the US Embassy, the egg on Safa's face is big and messy. The team's opponents in Group A, Mexico, South Korea, and Czechia, will likely view the team as a disorganised bunch, which will fuel their belief that they can beat Hugo Broos' men.

Bafana Bafana will play their opening game against the Mexicans in a repetition of the first match of the 2010 edition, the only instalment of the World Cup to be hosted on African soil. The South Africans are hoping to reach the knockout stages of the showpiece for the first time. SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan played down the impact of the latest Safa administrative mishap on the players over the duration of the tournament.

The team will use the visa bungle as motivation to perform at the World Cup. This World Cup debacle is not the first time that Safa has had to apologise to the nation. In September 2025, South Africa was sanctioned by soccer's world governing body Fifa for illegally fielding Teboho Mokoena in a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Lesotho. He should have sat out the match because of the two yellow cards he had accumulated.

He received the first in November 2023 against Benin, and his second caution came in June 2024 versus Zimbabwe. Under Fifa rules, this triggers an automatic one-match suspension.

However, neither Safa nor anyone in the Bafana Banyana technical team picked this up, with leaders of the federation saying the responsibility lay with Bafana Bafana team manager Vincent Tseka. As a consequence of the oversight, Broos's troops were docked three points and relegated to second spot in their qualifying group because of the 3-0 retrospective forfeit to Lesotho. This all happened with two qualifying games remaining. The setback left the players to dig deep to reach their dream.

Even then, all Safa could offer was an apology, while no one was held accountable, despite the federation's promise of consequences. The players and the technical team have worked extremely hard to reach this stage. We apologise to the nation for this administrative oversight and will reflect on the steps to take at the conclusion of our qualifying campaign





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