South Africa's Arms Sales to US Face Court Challenge

The Southern Africa Litigation Centre has taken the South African government to court over the sale of arms to the US, arguing that it constitutes a threat to international peace and security.

The Southern Africa Litigation Centre has taken the South Africa n government to court over the sale of arms to the US, arguing that it constitutes a threat to international peace and security.

The centre claims that the government has broken its own laws and violated its obligations under the National Conventional Arms Control Act by continuing to export arms to the US despite knowledge of its aggression and international law violations. The centre points to four specific examples of the US's escalation of violence and alleged breaches of international law, including the provision of arms to Israel, the US military operation in Venezuela, and the ongoing US war on Iran.

The centre is seeking the suspension of permits that were granted by the National Conventional Arms Control Committee authorising the export of arms to the US. The committee approved more than R279-million worth of arms sales to the US in 2025, a time when the Trump administration was accused of committing genocide and other international crimes in Gaza, and of the commission of war crimes and the crime of aggression in its relations with Iran.

The centre argues that by continuing to authorise arms exports to the US, the committee acted unlawfully and in breach of its obligation under the act to suspend or cancel such permits. The centre is seeking a suspension of arms to the US because it constitutes a threat to international peace and security, and the respondents are Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga, and President Cyril Ramaphosa





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