South Africa's Anti-Migrant Violence: A Crisis of Inaction

President Ramaphosa's plan to address anti-migrant violence rehashes old promises without enforcement, while incitement and attacks continue. Experts call for political unity, civic engagement, and labour reforms.

In South Africa , anti- migrant violence has escalated to alarming levels, with widespread marches, threats, destruction of dwellings, and killings reported across the country. This wave of xenophobia is driven by campaign leaders and politicians who either actively promote the expulsion of foreigners or passively justify the arguments of more dangerous activists.

The United Nations secretary-general, Amnesty International, and several foreign governments, including those of Mozambique, Nigeria, and Ghana, have criticized South Africa for failing to adequately respond to anti-migrant mobilization. President Cyril Ramaphosa recently outlined initiatives to reduce migration conflicts, but whether this constitutes a coherent response or a missed opportunity for real progress remains questionable.

The plan, approved by a special cabinet committee, includes law enforcement crackdowns, intensified deportations, dedicated immigration courts, rooting out undocumented workers, securing borders, and tackling corruption through identity system reforms. Ramaphosa acknowledged that economic hardships and poor public services fuel grievances, including those against undocumented migrants, calling these grievances real.

However, critics interpret his stance as legitimizing the association of foreigners with the problems faced by poor South Africans. Based on a decade of research in migration governance, it is clear that virtually all the actions mentioned in the plan have been previously announced, though not as a concerted platform to address the current crisis. Urgent and visible follow-through is needed, including clamping down on anti-foreigner agitators and those who have attacked or killed perceived foreigners.

To date, very few agitators or attackers have been arrested, let alone charged, and no leaders inciting violence have been apprehended or publicly condemned by political leaders. To reduce violence and perceptions of risk, several additional steps are necessary.

First, a collective political front against anti-foreigner activities should be forged among all major parties. Second, civic and religious institutions must mobilize to counter irresponsible politicking.

Third, colonial-era bilateral labour agreements with South Africa's five neighbouring countries need renegotiation. Finally, the country's acute unemployment crisis must be addressed. The head of state or his party should convene a forum of all significant political party leaders to commit to not inciting anti-foreigner sentiment and to collectively condemn such behaviour. Similarly, leaders of civic and religious institutions should be encouraged to warn against irresponsible politicking and to drive programmes that integrate foreigners into mainstream society constructively.

National, provincial, and local governments could also launch initiatives, either standalone or in cooperation with civil society, to include foreigners in the national community. The government has committed to establishing employment quotas for South Africans in various sectors and to renegotiating bilateral deals. The existing agreements, colonial in origin, withhold virtually all labour and social rights from migrant labourers and do not accommodate long-term labour migration contracts.

Reforms could create more manageable, fair, and equitable systems, allowing South Africa to address labour needs while reducing the number of undocumented workers. It is not realistic to eliminate regional labour migration, but it can be better managed. Ramaphosa also announced plans to send envoys to seek sustainable solutions, a step already taken over 20 years ago. The Southern African Development Community negotiated a protocol on the facilitation of movement of persons in 2005, but progress has stalled.

South Africa, its partners, and the SADC itself are guilty of negligence and must acknowledge they could have done more to prevent crises like the current one. Only through concerted, sustained action can the cycle of violence and xenophobia be broken





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Xenophobia South Africa Migrant Violence Ramaphosa Migration Policy

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