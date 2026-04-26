South Africa's AI Policy Plagued by Fabricated Citations

A draft national artificial intelligence policy in South Africa faces widespread criticism after it was discovered to contain references to non-existent academic articles. The controversy has ignited a political firestorm, with calls for the policy's withdrawal and an investigation into the responsible parties.

South Africa 's draft national artificial intelligence policy is embroiled in controversy following revelations of fabricated academic citations within the document. The policy, published for public comment on April 10th by Minister Solly Malatsi, reportedly includes references to articles that either do not exist or were never published in the journals credited.

This serious flaw has triggered widespread calls for the policy's immediate withdrawal from across the political spectrum, raising questions about the rigor and integrity of the policy development process. News24 first reported the discrepancies, confirming through independent verification with editors from the South African Journal of Philosophy, AI & Society, and the Journal of Ethics and Social Philosophy that the cited articles were not part of their publications.

The situation presents a significant challenge for the Democratic Alliance (DA), which recently joined the government of national unity in 2024 with a core promise of improved governance and accountability – a direct contrast to the perceived shortcomings of the previous African National Congress (ANC) administration. Minister Malatsi, a prominent figure within the DA, has responded by requesting an internal investigation led by the director-general of the Department of Communications & Digital Technologies.

He has pledged to hold accountable anyone found responsible for the inaccuracies. However, this response has been met with skepticism and demands for more decisive action. Khusela Diko, the ANC Member of Parliament who chairs the parliamentary portfolio committee on communications, has been particularly vocal, urging Malatsi to completely scrap the current draft and initiate a thorough review process.

Diko specifically criticized the potential use of artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT in the policy's creation, suggesting a return to more traditional and verifiable research methods. She accused the minister of seeking to deflect blame onto subordinates, labeling it a search for a 'scapegoat' or 'scape-bot'. The controversy has also sparked internal debate within the governing coalition. Public Works & Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson, a fellow DA cabinet member, defended Malatsi, characterizing Diko’s criticism as mere political posturing.

Diko swiftly countered, accusing DA ministers of embracing populism and underestimating the complexities of governing. Adding another layer to the unfolding drama, Phumzile van Damme, Malatsi’s predecessor as DA national spokesperson, publicly called for the policy’s withdrawal. Van Damme, who previously served as the DA’s shadow minister of communications for over five years and now works as an international consultant specializing in disinformation and platform accountability, emphasized the severity of the issue.

Her expertise in the field lends significant weight to her call for a complete overhaul of the policy. The incident raises broader concerns about the quality of policy-making in South Africa and the potential risks of relying on unverified information, particularly in a rapidly evolving field like artificial intelligence. The implications extend beyond mere embarrassment, potentially undermining public trust in the government’s ability to navigate the complex challenges and opportunities presented by AI technology.

The focus now shifts to the outcome of the internal investigation and whether Minister Malatsi will heed the growing chorus of calls for the policy’s withdrawal and a more rigorous, transparent, and verifiable development process





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