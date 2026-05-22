South Africa's agricultural sector faces challenges due to Middle East conflict, threat to jobs and businesses

The Middle East conflict has severely impacted South Africa's agricultural sector by causing a surge in fuel and fertilizer costs, leading to uncertainties in food production and supply. The disruption in trade conditions, with higher input prices, poses risks of job losses and company closures, affecting the government's revenue and GDP growth.

The agriculture sector in South Africa is facing significant challenges due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, causing a sharp increase in fuel and fertiliser prices.

This has led to higher input costs and deteriorating trade conditions, threatening job losses and company closures. Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacchi), expressed concern about the impact on the economy, employment, and the government's revenue. Fertilizer shortages due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could further exacerbate the situation for the agribusiness sector.

A report by Oxford Economics forecasts that fertilizer prices could rise by more than 30% this year compared to 2025, affecting yields and margins. However, the impact on different countries and crops will vary, and historically low fertiliser affordability will result in a bigger impact on the agriculture sector. The least developed countries are likely to be hardest hit due to their financial constraints in maintaining fertilizer usage and limited policy support from their governments





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Agriculture Middle East Conflict Fuel Prices Fertilizer Prices South Africa Trade Conditions Job Losses Company Closures

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