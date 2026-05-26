South Africa’s agricultural exports rise 11% to $3.7bn

South Africa’s agricultural exports rose 11% year on year to $3.7bn in the first quarter of 2026, supported by higher export volumes and firmer commodity prices. Despite this, difficulties at the Port of Cape Town and domestic logistics constraints negatively impacted some growers and exporters, highlighting the need to improve logistical efficiency.

South Africa’s agricultural exports rose 11% year on year to $3.7bn in the first quarter of 2026, driven by higher export volumes and firmer commodity prices , despite an uncertain global trade environment and domestic logistics constraints.

The sector had an excellent start to the year, with key products like grapes, apples, pears, maize, wine, apricots, cherries, peaches, sugar, wool, fruit juices, nuts, dates, avocados, pineapples, guavas, mangoes and soybeans performing well. However, port inefficiencies continued to weigh on parts of the sector, particularly in the Western Cape, with delays at the Port of Cape Town forcing growers and exporters to reroute volumes, leading to a decrease in exports shipped through the port from 91% to 76% and an increase in volumes shipped through Eastern Cape ports from 6% to 21%





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