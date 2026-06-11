Hugo Broos has named a squad of experienced leaders, rising stars, and European-based talent for South Africa's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, with Bafana Bafana's captain Ronwen Hayden Williams leading the way.

South Africa begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Mexico in a highly anticipated Group A opener, with Hugo Broos naming a squad of experienced leaders, rising stars, and European-based talent.

Bafana Bafana’s captain and undisputed number one is Ronwen Hayden Williams, born 21 January 1992 in Gelvandale, Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, standing at 1,83m and weighing 79,6kg. Nicknamed ‘Ronza’ and ‘Buffet,’ Williams has earned 63 caps and has conceded zero goals in leadership statistics that define his era. He made his national team debut against Brazil on 5 March 2014 and last featured against Panama on 31 March 2026.

Williams started at Shatterprufe Rovers before spending time at Tottenham Hotspur Academy and later graduating from SuperSport United’s academy in 2010, where he won multiple domestic trophies and individual awards including PSL Goalkeeper of the Season (2018/19, 2019/20). He captained South Africa from August 2021 under Hugo Broos, starred at the Tokyo Olympics (played in 2021), and was the hero of AFCON 2023 where he saved four penalties against Cape Verde and was named Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament.

He later became the first South African nominated for the Yachine Trophy and was ranked among the world’s top goalkeepers at the 2024 Ballon d’Or awards





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South Africa 2026 FIFA World Cup Hugo Broos Ronwen Hayden Williams Bafana Bafana Goalkeeper Of The Season Tokyo Olympics AFCON 2023 Yachine Trophy Ballon D’Or Awards

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