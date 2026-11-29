Minister Barbara Creecy announces a 9.3% drop in road deaths during the first eleven months of the year. This marks the lowest fatalities recorded in five years as the government launches its festive season road safety initiative. The campaign emphasizes collective responsibility and enforcement against corruption.

Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy has officially launched the 2026/2027 Festive Season Road Safety campaign at the Grasmere Toll Plaza on the N1 highway, south of Johannesburg. The launch was attended by her deputy, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, and the Member of the Executive Council for transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela. The government revealed that road fatalities across the country declined by 9.3% between January and mid-November of this year. This statistical improvement signals a positive trend in traffic safety measures implemented by the Department of Transport. Officials hope this momentum continues through the upcoming holiday period.

Festival Period Safety Statistics and Trends

Data from the 2025/26 festive period indicates a significant shift in road safety outcomes for South African motorists. The department recorded 1 219 crashes that resulted in 1 472 fatalities during that specific timeframe. Officials state that this figure represents the lowest number of road deaths recorded in five years. Such a reduction suggests that current enforcement and awareness strategies are yielding tangible results for road users. The statistics provide a baseline for measuring the success of the new campaign launched in mid-November.

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Provincial Reductions and Geographic Data

The decline in fatalities was not uniform across all regions, but several key provinces contributed to the national decrease. Minister Barbara Creecy confirmed that Kwa-Zulu Natal, Gauteng, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga were among the six provinces that recorded reductions in road deaths. These areas form the backbone of the country's major transport corridors and commercial activity. The performance of these specific provinces highlights the effectiveness of localized safety interventions. Other provinces not explicitly named also contributed to the overall national statistic.

Public Accountability and Corruption Reporting

The government has urged citizens to actively collaborate with law enforcement agencies to maintain road safety standards. Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa emphasized the need for public vigilance regarding the conduct of traffic officers. Citizens are explicitly asked to report any instances of bribery or misconduct by law enforcement personnel. This directive aims to remove corruption as a barrier to effective road safety enforcement. Transparency in traffic interactions is presented as a critical component of a safe driving environment.

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Strategic Communication and Public Responsibility

The campaign focuses heavily on shifting cultural attitudes through intensified communication strategies. The government plans to utilize radio, television, newspapers, and social media to reach every community. Messages will be disseminated in every language to ensure maximum inclusivity and understanding. The core philosophy is to move citizens from fearing rules to choosing safety voluntarily. This approach treats road safety as a shared civic duty rather than just a regulatory requirement.

Future Outlook and Safety Expectations

Msibi, representing the transport authority, stated that road safety is the responsibility of all road users without exception. The message stresses that every private citizen and community member shares accountability for national security on the roads. This perspective applies equally to ordinary community members and professional law enforcement officers. The festive season campaign is designed to reinforce this collective mindset before the holidays begin. Success will depend on sustained cooperation between the public and the Department of Transport.