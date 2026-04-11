South Africa Reviews ICT BEE Framework Amidst Starlink Pressure

The ICT Sector Code, governing BEE framework, is under review amid pressure from Elon Musk's Starlink, which seeks to implement its services in South Africa. The review focuses on Equity Equivalent Investment Programmes (EEIPs) and the role of foreign investment in the ICT sector.

The South African ICT sector is undergoing a significant review of its Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment ( BEE ) framework, a process fueled by pressure from Elon Musk 's SpaceX and its plans to introduce Starlink in the country. The ICT Sector Code, initially gazetted in 2016, is under scrutiny to ensure its continued relevance and effectiveness in promoting transformation within the industry.

Central to this review is the examination of Equity Equivalent Investment Programmes (EEIPs), which have become a point of contention, with some viewing them as a potential workaround to the BEE regulations. The public has been invited to submit written comments on the existing code by May 20, 2026, marking a critical phase in shaping the future of BEE within South Africa's ICT landscape. This development is occurring against the backdrop of Starlink's ambitions to operate in South Africa, which, as a foreign investor, is subject to the country's 30% local ownership requirement under BEE legislation. Elon Musk, the driving force behind SpaceX and Starlink, has publicly criticized this requirement, labeling it as discriminatory and hindering his company's entry into the South African market.\At the heart of the debate is the role of EEIPs. These programs allow multinational corporations that may not wish to comply with direct local ownership regulations to fulfill their empowerment obligations through investments in skills development, enterprise development, or infrastructure projects. Starlink, for instance, has proposed investing R500 million to connect 5,000 rural schools to high-speed internet using EEIPs, a move that would also involve solar power, software, and long-term monitoring. This proposal has garnered support from certain quarters, including the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, who gazetted a final policy direction on EEIPs earlier this year. However, this has also sparked controversy, with political parties and other stakeholders expressing concerns that the policy may unduly favor Starlink. The minister has defended the policy, stating its aim is to ensure the comprehensive recognition and application of economic empowerment, while also emphasizing regulatory clarity and the potential to expand access to high-speed internet. Conversely, critics argue that the policy could undermine BEE principles and create an uneven playing field for other players in the industry.\Starlink itself has been actively engaging in public relations, aiming to counter accusations of seeking preferential treatment or attempting to bypass transformative legislation. The company maintains that it is not requesting exemptions but rather seeking regulatory alignment that applies equally to all international satellite operators. Starlink asserts it intends to comply with all local laws, pay applicable taxes and fees, and meet BEE requirements like other providers. This strategic communication highlights the complexities of integrating a global technology company into the South African market and navigating the country’s existing BEE framework. The outcome of the ICT Sector Code review will therefore determine the future of Starlink's presence in South Africa, and more broadly, shape the landscape of foreign investment in the ICT sector. This process also highlights the ongoing tension between promoting economic transformation and attracting investment from global technology leaders, a balance South Africa must carefully navigate to achieve its development goals





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