South Africa Returns to FIFA World Cup on Merit

The South Africa national football team returns to the FIFA World Cup on merit after 16 years, drawing in Group C during qualifying. They will feature in the tournament opener against the Mexico national football team on 11 June at Estadio Azteca, exactly 16 years after the two nations met in the opening match of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The South Africa national football team returns to the FIFA World Cup on merit after 16 years, drawing in Group C during qualifying. They proved difficult to beat, drawing home and away against Nigeria and suffering only two defeats.

The 2026 tournament in North America will mark South Africa's fourth FIFA World Cup appearance overall. They will feature in the tournament opener against the Mexico national football team on 11 June at Estadio Azteca, exactly 16 years after the two nations met in the opening match of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Bafana will then travel to the United States to face the Czech Republic national football team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, before returning to Mexico to conclude their Group A campaign against the South Korea national football team at Estadio BBVA. South Africans will have an opportunity to give Bafana Bafana a proper send-off on Friday, 29 May, when they face Nicaragua national football team at 18:00 at the Orlando Stadium.

The Lesotho national football team's 3-0 victory against South Africa was retrospectively awarded after it was ruled that Teboho Mokoena had been ineligible due to accumulated yellow cards in the original 2-0 win. Throughout the campaign, Bafana Bafana showed resilience and determination, ultimately claiming top spot in Group C. This achievement marks a significant milestone for the team and their fans, who will be eagerly awaiting the start of the tournament.

The team's performance in the qualifying campaign has been impressive, and they will be looking to build on this momentum in the World Cup. South Africa's return to the FIFA World Cup is a testament to their hard work and dedication, and they will be hoping to make a lasting impression on the global stage. The team's coach, Hugo Broos, has been instrumental in their success, and his leadership has been instrumental in guiding the team to this point.

As the team prepares to take on the best teams in the world, they will be relying on their experience and skills to get the job done. The 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America will be a challenging but exciting tournament for the South African team, and they will be looking to make the most of their opportunity.

The team's fans will be cheering them on from around the world, and they will be hoping to see their team make a deep run in the tournament. The South African team's return to the FIFA World Cup is a significant moment for the country, and it will be an exciting time for football fans. The team's performance in the qualifying campaign has been impressive, and they will be looking to build on this momentum in the World Cup.

The team's coach, Hugo Broos, has been instrumental in their success, and his leadership has been instrumental in guiding the team to this point. As the team prepares to take on the best teams in the world, they will be relying on their experience and skills to get the job done.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America will be a challenging but exciting tournament for the South African team, and they will be looking to make the most of their opportunity. The team's fans will be cheering them on from around the world, and they will be hoping to see their team make a deep run in the tournament.

The South African team's return to the FIFA World Cup is a significant moment for the country, and it will be an exciting time for football fans





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