South Africa Repatriates Over 2,700 Foreign Nationals Amid Anti-Immigration Protests

South Africa has repatriated 2,745 foreign nationals since President Ramaphosa announced a five-point plan to tackle illegal immigration. The Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration updates on enforcement, including arrests of over 40,000 undocumented people since January 2026.

Over the past month, South Africa has intensified its crackdown on illegal immigration, repatriating 2,745 foreign nationals to their home countries. This figure, announced by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration (IMC) on June 14, 2026, is expected to rise as the government implements a five-point strategy outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The repatriations come amid a surge in anti-foreigner protests across the country, with citizens demanding stricter enforcement of immigration laws. The IMC, chaired by Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi, provided a comprehensive update on the progress of these measures, emphasizing a unified and multi-pronged approach to curb irregular migration. The IMC reported that the Border Management Authority has deployed advanced technologies, including drones and body-worn cameras, to intercept illegal crossings at land, air, and sea borders.

Minister Kubayi stated that this strategy is already yielding significant results, with the South African Police Service arresting more than 7,400 illegal immigrants for contravening the Immigration Act in the past month alone. Since January 1, 2026, national law enforcement operations have led to over 40,000 arrests of undocumented individuals. Kubayi stressed that the government will not tolerate circumvention of immigration systems and laws, and efforts to root out corruption within the system are ongoing.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the government is addressing humanitarian and administrative crises in Durban areas such as Che Guevara Street and Sherwood Park. At Che Guevara Street, where 457 foreign nationals gathered outside Home Affairs offices, official audits revealed that only three lacked legal status. The government advised legal foreign nationals to reintegrate into their communities or opt for voluntary repatriation, noting that South Africa does not have refugee camps and has no intention to create temporary ones.

Meanwhile, in Sherwood, approximately 7,000 Malawian citizens sought repatriation after fleeing their homes due to violence. Officials have processed 1,140 individuals so far, all confirmed to be in the country unlawfully. The Malawian government has commissioned eight buses, supplemented by 10 from South Africa, to facilitate repatriation. To expedite future cases, Minister Kubayi announced the re-establishment of a dedicated court at the Lindela Holding Centre, set to be operational within a month.

Plans are also underway to pilot a priority immigration court at OR Tambo International Airport to fast-track prosecution of organized crime and illicit border activities





dailymaverick / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Africa Illegal Immigration Repatriation Inter-Ministerial Committee On Migration Protests

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa's BNPL Industry Pushes for Regulation Amid Concerns Over Over-IndebtednessSouth Africa's booming buy now, pay later (BNPL) industry is pushing for formal regulation as the payment model expands rapidly among consumers.

Read more »

South Africa's VAT-to-GDP Ratio Lags Behind OECD CountriesSouth Africa's value-added tax as a percentage of GDP is lower than the OECD average, mainly due to structural factors, according to a working paper by SA-TIED.

Read more »

BNPL Drives Retail Growth in South Africa as Consumer Adoption SoarsBuy Now Pay Later (BNPL) has become one of the fastest-growing payment methods in South Africa's retail sector, boosting sales and attracting younger shoppers. Retailers like Edgars report BNPL accounting for nearly 10% of sales by 2026, with customers spending more per transaction and showing increased loyalty.

Read more »

South Africa Faces Growing Immigration Tension as Protesters Demand ActionHundreds gathered in Pinetown to call on the government to tighten border controls and become more firm with illegal immigration. Journalists across the country registered the swelling of public anger, the influence of populist politics and the roles of political parties and the media in shaping the debate. Amid calls for a national shutdown, experts warned that inadequate policing and lax enforcement might jeopardise the nation's stability, democracy and economic future. The panel also raised concerns about regional diplomacy and the future of South Africa's place in the African continent.

Read more »