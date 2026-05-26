South Africa rejects wall approach as it tackles surge in anti‑immigrant protests

Defence minister Angie Motshekga outlines a cooperative regional plan to secure borders without building a wall, as anti‑immigrant rallies spark tension and raise security concerns across the country.

March and March supporters gathered in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal to protest what they describe as illegal immigration. The demonstration formed part of a broader wave of anti‑immigrant rallies that have swept through Pretoria, Johannesburg, Durban, KuGompo and Cape Town in recent weeks.

While some of the marches have turned violent, the government has sought to address the unrest through dialogue and by outlining a new border security strategy. In a media briefing defence minister Angie Motshekga rejected the notion of building a "Trump wall" style barrier on South Africa's frontiers.

She said the country intends to leverage its leadership role in regional bodies to press neighbouring states to assume greater responsibility for managing their own borders, rather than leaving the burden on Pretoria alone. Motshekga explained that the border protection plan includes a mix of physical obstacles, increased deployment of personnel and enhanced surveillance, but its rollout depends on the availability of resources.

She highlighted that police from neighbouring countries often monitor cross‑border movements without intervening, underscoring the need for coordinated action. The Border Management Authority has already signed joint action plans with Lesotho, Mozambique and eSwatini, and bi‑national commissions are being set up with Zimbabwe, Botswana and Namibia to curb illegal migration across the region. Deputy home affairs minister Njabulo Nzunza warned that protest organisations risk infiltration by criminal elements and urged demonstrators to keep their actions peaceful.

He acknowledged that South Africa faces a genuine challenge with the influx of people entering without proper documentation, pointing out that illicit goods, human trafficking and organised crime frequently accompany these flows. Nzunza stressed that migration should be a voluntary decision driven by genuine need, not forced by hunger or persecution, and that source countries must address the root causes that push their citizens to seek unsafe passages.

The government formally labelled illegal migration as a frontline national security threat in its 2024‑2028 National Security Strategy, released in July 2025. The strategy warns that uncontrolled movement of foreign nationals creates no‑go areas that undermine state authority, strain public resources and provide cover for organised crime networks. It links porous borders to terrorism financing, smuggling and the erosion of community stability, describing border failure as a direct threat to sovereignty rather than a mere administrative problem.

The rise of anti‑immigrant activism has coincided with worsening socioeconomic conditions, including an unemployment rate above 43 percent. While some groups blame foreign nationals for South Africa's economic difficulties, poor service delivery and high crime rates, academic studies have repeatedly disproved these causal links.

The government's emergency meeting of the security cluster - involving justice, home affairs, labour, police and defence - with protest leaders aimed to establish clear rules of engagement for future demonstrations, seeking to balance public order with the right to peaceful assembly. The broader regional effort seeks to manage migration flows more effectively while avoiding the construction of a literal wall, focusing instead on cooperation, resource sharing and joint enforcement mechanisms across southern Africa





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