South Africa Regresses to Self-Regulation Amid Online Safety Crisis

South Africa abandons effective platform regulation for voluntary measures despite child safety risks. Minister Malatsi defends inaction while experts warn of escalating digital harms.

South Africa is retreating from a robust statutory regulatory framework toward a voluntary self-regulatory model, raising alarms among digital safety advocates. This policy shift occurs as the nation grapples with severe consequences of online abuse, including the recent death of a 17-year-old victim of digital humiliation. Communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi rejects mandatory age restrictions, arguing that such bans lack irrefutable evidence of effectiveness in keeping youth off platforms.

Policy Shift Against Age Bans

Minister Solly Malatsi explicitly stated that policymakers should not pursue a minimum-age restriction preventing children under 16 from accessing social media platforms. He contends that there is no irrefutable evidence that a general ban would effectively prevent young people from remaining digitally active. Instead, the minister favors a strategy centered on digital literacy, stronger platform safeguards, responsible industry self-regulation, and increased parental supervision. Critics argue that relying solely on these voluntary measures is insufficient given the escalating scale of online harms.

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Undermining Existing Legal Frameworks

The regression undermines the foundational gains made through the 2019 amendments to the Films and Publications Act. These reforms previously required commercial online content distributors to register with the Film and Publication Board (FPB), creating a statutory enforcement mechanism. The act empowered the FPB to issue takedown notices, handle complaints, and impose fines through an enforcement committee for prohibited content such as hate speech and incitement of violence. South Africa had secured a pioneering role by gaining admission to the Global Online Safety Regulators Network in 2022, leveraging this structure to shape international standards.

Socio-Economic Barriers and Enforcement Gaps

OS Lab's February report, Digital Safety in Schools, highlighted that children as young as nine possess social media accounts, circumventing age restrictions. Socio-economic challenges in developing countries often undermine parental controls and supervision, making voluntary safeguards ineffective for vulnerable demographics. The death of the 17-year-old serves as a stark reminder that digital harm requires more than voluntary industry commitments. Administrative and political will to enforce existing laws, supported by rigorous parliamentary oversight, appears to be lacking in the current climate.

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Fragmented Regulatory Landscape

The current online safety landscape spans multiple disparate laws, including the Cybercrimes Act and the Protection of Personal Information Act. The draft white paper on audiovisual services and online safety has been in circulation since 2018 without full integration. In May, the department of basic education informed Parliament that it was developing screen-time guidelines for children aged two to six. This proliferation reflects inconsistent policy paths within the government of national unity, leading to incoherence and unclear accountability across different state entities.

Economic Opportunities and Next Steps

Strengthening platform regulation presents an opportunity to build a local trust-and-safety industry capable of addressing high youth unemployment. Implementation of stricter standards creates demand for content moderation, child-safety design, digital forensics, and compliance services. South Africa can develop regional capabilities rather than importing these services if the government aligns legislation with a shared implementation plan. Experts urge the creation of an integrated national framework with common outcomes and public reporting to restore effective oversight.