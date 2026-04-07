South Africa Receives First Shipment of Twice-Yearly HIV Injection, Lenacapavir

South Africa has taken a crucial step in its fight against HIV with the arrival of its first consignment of lenacapavir (LEN), a twice-yearly anti-HIV injection. The shipment, comprising 37,920 doses, arrived at OR Tambo International Airport, marking the beginning of the country's roll-out of this innovative treatment. Despite delays, the arrival signifies a pivotal moment in the nation's efforts to combat the HIV epidemic and potentially end AIDS as a public health threat.

South Africa has received its first shipment of lenacapavir (LEN), a twice-yearly anti- HIV injection, marking a significant step in its fight against the epidemic. The consignment, comprising 37,920 doses, arrived at OR Tambo International Airport last week via two shipments from Dublin, Ireland, on March 30 and April 2. This arrival is six weeks later than anticipated and falls short of the initially ordered quantity by 19,215 doses.

Unlike vaccines, which stimulate the body's immune system for long-term protection, LEN functions by directly blocking HIV from entering cells, requiring continued administration for its efficacy. This drug, also explored as PrEP, has been registered with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) and aims to curb new infections. With projections estimating that one to two million HIV-negative individuals may use LEN between now and 2043, the country envisions a potential end to AIDS as a public health concern within the next 18 years. The shipment, funded by South Africa's grant from the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB, and Malaria, is the inaugural batch of a larger order. Following arrival, samples will undergo post-importation testing in Cork, Ireland. Gilead Sciences, the drug's manufacturer, anticipates a reduced testing period of four weeks, down from the usual six to twelve weeks, from the receipt of samples to the release of results. Post-importation testing validates the medicine's integrity, ensuring it matches the registered product and was not compromised during transit. \The delay in the shipment has prompted a postponement of the planned roll-out, initially scheduled for April 1, now expected in mid-to-late May. This delay resulted from complex logistical arrangements involving the Global Fund and Gilead Sciences, including two necessary regulatory approvals before the medication could be shipped. The Global Fund is supporting South Africa, along with eight other African nations. Typically, the health department would procure medicines using the Fund's grant, directly negotiating prices with manufacturers. However, in this case, Gilead opted not to publicly disclose the pricing details to the Fund. This situation necessitates the Fund managing the shipment via its designated agents and applying for South African Revenue Service (Sars) VAT exemptions, which the health department would usually handle. Because the LEN doses provided by the Global Fund are essentially donations, VAT exemptions are applicable. Martin Auton, the head of planning and procurement at the Fund, emphasized the importance of tax-free imports to maximize resource allocation for patient care. Gilead, as the manufacturer of LEN, had to apply for Sahpra exemption for labeling purposes, providing only English package inserts. According to Auton, Gilead is not offering label customization to expedite deliveries. Such customization would lead to inefficiencies and delay deliveries to other countries. Sahpra granted Gilead a label exemption on February 23, and Sars approved the exemption in just four days, on March 9. Both exemptions were required before shipment could occur. However, logistical challenges arose, including a reduction in freight capacity from Middle East-based airlines utilized by the Fund due to ongoing conflicts in the region, as explained by a Global Fund spokesperson. \Looking ahead, the Fund plans to provide South Africa with 342,100 doses in 2026, including initiation and continuation packs. Each initiation pack includes injectable LEN, consisting of two injections, along with four pills taken in conjunction with the initial shot. The first consignment contains only initiation packs, catering to first-time LEN users. The Global Fund has adjusted shipment schedules to accommodate all recipient countries, optimize shelf life, and mitigate potential wastage. This strategic approach minimizes the risk of unused doses if the uptake is lower than initially forecasted. The staggered approach will ensure that other recipient countries also receive their shipments of LEN. The implementation of this strategy seeks to optimize the distribution and utilization of the medication. The focus is to make sure every country gets their fair share of the shipment and that the shelf life of the medicine is maintained to prevent wastage. This staggered approach is a result of the logistical constraints faced by the fund, including the need to obtain regulatory approvals and to ensure that the medication is delivered in a timely and effective manner. The effort aims to maximize the impact of the treatment. The process underscores the complexity of distributing essential medications and highlights the collaborative efforts required to fight against a global health crisis





mailandguardian / 🏆 2. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HIV Lenacapavir South Africa Global Fund Anti-HIV Injection

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Court Sets Aside Subpoena Against South Africa's Auditor-GeneralThe Pietermaritzburg High Court ruled against a subpoena issued to the Auditor-General of South Africa (Agsa), deeming it unlawful and an abuse of process. The subpoena, sought by Solbeth Security Protection Services, aimed to obtain information regarding a contract dispute with the eThekwini municipality. The court found the subpoena was not issued for a genuine purpose and was based on a factual error related to a retracted statement about the contract.

Read more »

Beyond Game Day: Formula 1, South Africa, and the Pursuit of BelongingAn in-depth conversation exploring the intersection of motorsport, personal identity, and the potential for South Africa to re-establish itself in Formula 1, focusing on themes of access, inclusion, and the sport's evolving cultural landscape. This episode highlights Lufefelwenkosi Mayekiso's journey from Mthatha and the broader implications for the sport's future in Africa.

Read more »

State-owned company relaunches product to protect South Africa from social unrestSasris has relaunched Wrap Cover, five years after it was withdrawn following the July 2021 unrest.

Read more »

Ramaphosa Calls on Church for Moral Guidance in Addressing South Africa's ChallengesPresident Cyril Ramaphosa underscores the vital role of the church in providing moral direction to the government in tackling South Africa's social ills and divisions, emphasizing collaboration for a just and prosperous society.

Read more »

TikToker questions R2 trillion tax collection in South Africa: Where does the money go?As tax revenues soar amid community despair, one TikTok creator's viral commentary highlights the troubling disconnect between public funds and service delivery in South Africa.

Read more »

South Africa Crowns Champions at the American Express Junior National ChampionshipYoung tennis players from across South Africa showcased their talent at the American Express Junior National Championships, with champions crowned in various age groups. Winners will receive wildcard entries to international tournaments.

Read more »