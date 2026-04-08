South Africa Receives First Lenacapavir Shipment Amidst Supply Chain Challenges

South Africa's initial shipment of the twice-yearly anti-HIV injection, lenacapavir, arrives, highlighting supply chain complexities and regulatory hurdles in the fight against HIV. The delayed arrival and reduced dose quantity raise concerns, but the country aims to become a leader in HIV prevention.

South Africa has received its inaugural shipment of lenacapavir, a twice-yearly anti- HIV injection, marking a significant step in the country's fight against the virus. The initial consignment, comprising 37,920 doses, arrived at OR Tambo Airport via two shipments originating from Dublin, Ireland. This event highlights South Africa 's ambition to become a leader in HIV prevention technologies, especially considering it is home to the world’s largest HIV epidemic.

The long-acting injection, lenacapavir, offers an alternative to daily pills for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), requiring administration only twice a year. The arrival of the medicine, however, was delayed by six weeks, and the shipment fell short of the initially ordered quantity by 19,215 doses, pointing to challenges in the supply chain and regulatory processes, vital to ensure the effective deployment of this crucial medication.\The shipment's delay and reduced quantity raise important questions about the security of access to vital medical technologies, particularly within the context of HIV prevention, especially if global supply chains become disrupted again. The doses received by South Africa, funded through a grant from the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB, and Malaria, will now undergo post-importation testing in Cork, Ireland, a procedure managed by Gilead Sciences, the medicine's manufacturer. This testing ensures the medicine's integrity and compliance with registered standards, particularly after transport. The department of health had to delay its rollout of the new HIV prevention medicine until mid to late May as a result of the delay. The Global Fund is handling the procurement of LEN directly with Gilead Sciences because they opted not to publicize the price. The need for the fund to handle logistics, including applying for VAT exemptions from the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and Gilead’s exemption applications with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra), contributed to the delayed arrival of the LEN consignment. These complexities highlight the intricate logistics involved in the delivery of essential medicines and the potential impact of global events on healthcare supply chains. The shipment's complexities also serve to underline the critical importance of optimizing and streamlining all processes involved in the supply chain to effectively combat the HIV epidemic in South Africa.\The Global Fund’s direct handling of logistics, including securing VAT exemptions and the necessary regulatory approvals, added to the complexity. Gilead, the manufacturer, had to apply for a label exemption as well. There was also a reduction in freight capacity from Middle East-based airlines, adding to the shipping delays. Furthermore, the limited labeling customization offered by Gilead was intended to boost volume output and avoid supply delays to other countries. The aim is to have as many as one and two million HIV-negative people taking LEN at least once between now and 2043. Despite the challenges, South Africa is expecting to receive a larger consignment of 342,100 doses in 2026. This forward-looking approach demonstrates South Africa’s commitment to advancing HIV prevention and treatment strategies. In summary, the delayed arrival of lenacapavir underscores the complexities of international drug procurement and supply chains, the importance of robust regulatory processes, and the commitment to bring novel treatments to help to address the HIV epidemic





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South Africa Receives First Shipment of Twice-Yearly HIV Injection, LenacapavirSouth Africa has taken a crucial step in its fight against HIV with the arrival of its first consignment of lenacapavir (LEN), a twice-yearly anti-HIV injection. The shipment, comprising 37,920 doses, arrived at OR Tambo International Airport, marking the beginning of the country's roll-out of this innovative treatment. Despite delays, the arrival signifies a pivotal moment in the nation's efforts to combat the HIV epidemic and potentially end AIDS as a public health threat.

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