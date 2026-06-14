South Africa Reaffirms No Refugee Camps Amid Tensions

South African authorities have reiterated that the country will not establish refugee camps, urging legal residents to reintegrate or face deportation, while addressing impacts on artists and reviewing asylum procedures.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa does not have refugee camps and should not be expected to create them. Authorities continue to deal with the fallout from recent demonstrations.

South Africa does not have refugee camps and there is no intention to create camps even on a temporary basis. Accordingly, the people who are legally in South Africa were advised to either reintegrate into the communities in which they have been residing and they will receive protection from the police like all other citizens of our country, or they could opt to be repatriated/deported back to their country of origin.

Among other things, the Minister also told the media that the state is aware that South African artists who usually have performances across the African continent are affected by the ongoing tensions. She added that they would be engaging with the Department of Arts and Culture. The IMC has developed an implementation plan and the following work streams have been established to focus on: Social services and includes areas such as access to health, social services and education.

Review of applicable processes and standard operating procedures for asylum seekers and refugees. The brand is hurting, we can't lie about it





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Refugee Camps Repatriation Deportation Asylum Seekers South Africa

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