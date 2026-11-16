South Africa secures re-election to the ITU Council for 2027-2030, aiming to bridge the global digital divide and champion African interests in AI and cybersecurity policies.

South Africa has secured a pivotal seat in global digital policymaking by winning re-election to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council for the 2027-2030 term. This achievement positions the nation to lead the charge for Africa's interests during a critical period defined by rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and next-generation communications technologies.

Strategic Digital Policy Goals

The Presidency of South Africa stated that this re-election reflects the high level of confidence and trust that ITU member states place in the country. It serves as a recognition of South Africa's longstanding commitment to multilateral cooperation and its dedication to fostering inclusive digital development across the continent and beyond. The nation will utilize this position to advance an agenda focused on expanding digital access and significantly narrowing the global digital divide.

Also read South Africa's R300 million aerospace village plan criticized as empty promises

Advocating for Global Connectivity

During its tenure on the Council, South Africa will champion an inclusive and development-oriented ITU that works to advance global connectivity. The government has outlined specific goals to bridge the digital divide by promoting affordable access to telecommunications and digital technologies. Furthermore, the administration plans to support digital skills development across all developing countries, with a particular emphasis on enhancing capabilities on the African Continent.

Economic Growth and Cybersecurity

According to the Presidency, South Africa will advocate for stronger international cooperation to ensure that technological advances drive sustainable development and social inclusion. The country is committed to helping address inequalities within and between nations by supporting efforts to strengthen cybersecurity capacity. This includes enhancing digital resilience and building the institutional and technical capabilities required for countries to participate meaningfully in the evolving digital economy.

Advertisement

Foreign Policy and Multilateral Cooperation

In line with its established foreign policy priorities, South Africa continues to advocate for the equitable participation of developing countries in global digital governance. The nation seeks fair access to emerging technologies and stronger international cooperation within a rules-based multilateral system. The Presidency thanked ITU member states for backing South Africa's candidature and reaffirmed its commitment to serving the interests of the organization's broader membership.

Political Controversy and Public Dispute

Amidst these diplomatic achievements, a public dispute has emerged involving Fani-Kayode, who sparked controversy with a statement suggesting a bias in regional representation. The statement claimed that only Nigeria was cut out from certain considerations, indicating a friction with the South African broadcaster or related political narratives. This incident highlights the complex political landscape surrounding South Africa's international engagements and its efforts to balance domestic political pressures with global diplomatic objectives.