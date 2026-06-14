South Africa Proposes Heavy Tax on High-ABV Beers Amid Concerns Over Excessive Drinking and Illicit Trade

South Africa is considering a hefty 20% tax on beers with more than 4% alcohol by volume (ABV) to address excessive drinking and the illicit trade in alcohol. The alcohol industry has raised concerns about the proposed tax, claiming it will fuel illicit sales, which are already cheaper than legal ones.

South Africa is grappling with an excessive drinking problem, with the National Treasury walking a delicate line between public health and fiscal needs. Concerns over the relationship between alcohol use and appropriate taxation have prompted many jurisdictions to hike taxes to reduce binge drinking.

South Africa, among the countries with the highest levels of alcohol and substance abuse, is proposing a hefty 20% tax on beers with more than 4% alcohol by volume (ABV). The alcohol industry has raised concerns about the proposed tax, claiming it will fuel illicit sales, which are already cheaper than legal ones. The appropriate response to illicit alcohol is stronger enforcement, improved border controls, better intelligence-led investigations, and more effective prosecution of criminal operators.

The alcohol industry frequently argues that regulation will drive consumers towards illicit alternatives, but evidence shows that pricing, availability, and marketing regulations can reduce alcohol-related harm. South Africa is no stranger to an illicit industry displacing the legal one, with multinational cigarette major British American Tobacco (BAT) announcing the wind-down of its only plant in South Africa due to illegal cigarette sales.

The alcohol industry’s claims about illicit trade are not supported by available data, and the government should not ignore illicit trade. Policy debates on alcohol taxation should be grounded in transparent and credible evidence, not in selectively constructed industry narratives





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South Africa Excessive Drinking Alcohol Abuse National Treasury Proposal Hefty Tax High-ABV Beers Alcohol Industry Illicit Trade Evidence-Based Policies Stronger Enforcement Improved Border Controls Better Intelligence-Led Investigations More Effective Prosecution Of Criminal Operato Alcohol-Related Harm Alcohol Taxation Selective Constructed Industry Narratives Transparent And Credible Evidence

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