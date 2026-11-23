South Africa's presidential AI and technology mission to Silicon Valley highlights the urgent need to transition from raw mineral exports to high-value industrial production and technology.

South Africa's presidential AI and technology mission recently visited Silicon Valley, offering a stark perspective on the nation's economic contradictions. The delegation, which included the author, observed the vast gap between South Africa's wealth in raw materials and its reliance on imported finished technologies. This trip highlighted that while South Africa exports minerals powering global industries, it fails to capture the higher value generated through local manufacturing.

Resource Wealth Without Industrial Base

South Africa supplies the raw materials for advanced global industries while importing the technologies and products made from them. This structural weakness has persisted for decades, creating a paradox where the country has considerable natural wealth but lacks the industrial capacity to convert it into jobs. The economy generates export earnings but struggles with high unemployment, weak growth, and declining competitiveness.

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Learning From Silicon Valley And China

The author previously led University of Johannesburg MBA students on a study trip to Silicon Valley in 2024. This recent visit as part of the presidential mission offered a deeper look into how relationships between universities, entrepreneurs, and investors drive innovation. These connections allow research to become commercial products and ideas to attract investment, a system South Africa must emulate to turn its advantages into productive industries.

New Quality Productive Forces Strategy

China offers a contrasting model through President Xi Jinping's concept of new quality productive forces. Introduced in 2023, this strategy argues that economies cannot rely indefinitely on adding more workers or machinery. Instead, growth must come from improving efficiency, modernizing industries, and better allocating capital, a concept economists describe as total factor productivity.

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Applying Lessons To Local Industries

This approach does not require abandoning established sectors but rather modernizing them through technological advances. South Africa holds substantial reserves of platinum group metals, manganese, and vanadium used in advanced applications. The current model extracts these minerals for income, but processing them locally or manufacturing components could create significant additional value and employment.

Future Economic Path For South Africa

The mission concluded that South Africa must move beyond simple resource extraction to achieve sustainable employment and higher productivity. By adopting strategies similar to China's focus on efficiency and leveraging its position in clean energy and battery technologies, the country can transform its mineral wealth into competitive, high-value exports and robust industrial growth.