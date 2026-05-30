South Africa Police Corruption Inquiry: Explosive Revelations and Suspicious Drug Operations

The Madlanga Commission's inquiry into alleged police corruption in South Africa has uncovered explosive revelations and suspicious drug operations. Senior police officer Brig Rachel Matjeng testified before the commission, denying receiving kickbacks from controversial businessman Vusimuzi Matlala, but alleging an on-off romantic relationship. The commission has also focused on the handling of two major drug operations in 2021, including the theft of 541kg of cocaine from a poorly secured building owned by the police's elite unit, the Hawks.

An investigation into alleged police corruption in South Africa has captivated the nation, much like a successful Netflix crime drama. The second season of this real-life inquiry into allegations made by a senior officer last July - that organised crime groups had infiltrated the police and government - has seen 32 witnesses testify in the last 64 days of hearings.

The revelations have been explosive, with the latest interim report handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday. Before the third and final phase gets under way next month, here are some eye-catching moments from the last 64 days of hearings. Senior police officer Brig Rachel Matjeng appeared before the commission, which is named after retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga who is heading the inquiry.

She was there as she had overseen a tender awarded in 2024 to controversial businessman Vusimuzi Matlala's company Medicare24 Tshwane District, which was meant to provide health services to the police. The contract was cancelled a year later and since then a dozen senior police officers, including Matjeng, have been formally charged over their role in awarding the contract. None of them have yet been asked to plead in court.

In her testimony to the commission, Matjeng denied receiving kickbacks from Matlala - and instead alleged that the pair were in an on-off romantic relationship that lasted until his arrest last year and that he had lavished her with gifts. One of these presents were shots of the weight-loss drug Ozempic, which she had asked her boyfriend to source for her.

Matjeng said she had not been bribed with a Brazilian butt lift (BBL), as had been alleged online, telling the commission: So, for me, from my boyfriend, I only ask for Ozempic, unlike those that ask for BBL. He was named in testimony last year from the police crime intelligence boss as one of the main figures in an alleged drug-trafficking and crime cartel, known as the Big Five, that allegedly also carried out contract killings, cross-border hijackings and kidnappings.

Matlala is currently in custody facing 25 criminal charges, among them attempted murder. He has denied all the charges against him. It is believed that he will make a much-anticipated appearance - to respond to allegations made against him - during the final leg of the commission's hearings. Another key focus of the Madlanga Commission has been the handling of two major drug operations that occurred just a month apart in 2021.

One was in the south of the port city of Durban in June that year and another occurred in Johannesburg a month later. In the first, police intercepted 541kg of cocaine, hidden in a shipping container carrying animal bone meal, worth more than 200m rand. Five months later the confiscated drugs were stolen from a poorly secured building owned by the police's elite unit, the Hawks, in what was believed to be an inside job.

Senior Hawks official Maj-Gen Hendrik Flynn detailed to the inquiry a series of missteps by officers in the lead-up to the theft. These included a failure to collect DNA or fingerprint samples from the scene and the decision to store the drugs at a building that lacked proper security despite the availability of safer ones closer to police locations. Mbuyiseli Madlanga, who is leading the inquiry, called one of the officers at the scene of a cocaine seizure clueless.

Another senior Hawks official, Lt Col Nkoana Sebola, told the commission that circumstances around the second seizure - 700kg of cocaine worth an estimated $17.3m - from a warehouse in an industrial suburb in southern Johannesburg in July 2021 were also suspicious. The drugs had been hidden inside black bags among lorry parts being imported for a well-known transport company. The container had also come in via Durban's harbour.

Sebola said he believed the first officers on the scene were carrying out a heist as they were working outside their jurisdiction. One of them, Marumo Magane, an office-bound analytics officer with no experience in investigative work or handling drug busts, told the commission that he had been called to assist at the scene by a senior traffic officer - who was also unqualified to handle drug busts but said he had received a tip-off.

The commission heard how both officials entered the premises of a logistics company in the east of Johannesburg without a search warrant





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