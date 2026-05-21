South Africa pledges $2.5m to fight Ebola in DRC and Uganda

The Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda are battling an outbreak of Ebola, with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency of international concern. Eight Africa CDC experts have been deployed to reinforce the response effort in Bunia, Ituri Province.

Eight Africa CDC experts have been deployed to Bunia, Ituri Province, Democratic Republic of the Congo, to reinforce the response to the ongoing Ebola outbreak.

South Africa pledged US$2.5 million to the Africa Epidemics Fund to support the fight against Ebola in the DRC and Uganda, where a public health emergency has been declared. Investigations are underway to determine the origins of the outbreak, suspected to have been spreading under the radar for some time, but there is a growing suspicion of cross-border transmission.

South Africa's contribution to the Africa Epidemics Fund reflects the importance of African-led financing mechanisms and the continent's collective responsibility to respond rapidly and decisively to public health emergencies. The Africa CDC has called on all AU member states, donor countries, development partners, philanthropic institutions, and the private sector to support ongoing response efforts to contain transmission, save lives, and prevent wider regional escalation.

The Africa CDC remains committed to working closely with affected member states, the AU Commission, regional economic communities, and global partners to ensure a rapid, effective, and Africa-led response to the current outbreak





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