President Cyril Ramaphosa invites Silicon Valley investors to repurpose closing coal power stations for AI data centers, highlighting existing infrastructure while noting technical details remain undecided.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended an invitation to Silicon Valley investors to convert South Africa n coal-fired power stations nearing the end of their operational lives into hubs for artificial intelligence data centers. This strategic pivot was announced during a keynote address at the South Africa and the AI Opportunity Conference held in San Jose, California, on Wednesday.

Potential Power Station Sites Rebranded for Tech

Ramaphosa highlighted that several potential locations already possess valuable grid connections, transport infrastructure, and other established industrial facilities that could support high-tech operations. He emphasized that with proper planning, technical assessment, and significant investment, these sites could transform into centers of new economic activity, encompassing data centers, advanced manufacturing, and digital industries.

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The primary candidates for this transformation are the coal-fired power stations currently managed by Eskom, South Africa's national electricity utility. While repurposing these facilities as they shut down falls under the mandate of Eskom Green, the utility's renewable energy business, progress on this front has been slow, particularly at Komati in Mpumalanga, which is the first station scheduled for shutdown.

Uncertain Water and Energy Requirements

Despite the ambitious proposal, the government has yet to identify specific potential sites or determine the exact volume of water and electricity these new facilities would require. When questioned by the press regarding the identification of these locations and the estimated resource consumption of data centers, presidential spokesman Vincent Magwenya clarified that no technical details have been worked out yet.

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This lack of finalized technical specifications comes amid growing scrutiny regarding the resource intensity of data centers. Civil society groups have already raised objections to planned facilities in Cape Town due to concerns over undisclosed water usage and power demand, indicating potential social friction as the sector expands.

Concerns from Internet Service Providers

The Internet Service Providers' Association (Ispa) stated this week that there are significant fears surrounding the resource use of data centers within the country. The association highlighted that the demands of these facilities on both water and power are already a contested issue, suggesting that the government must address these practical constraints before proceeding with large-scale investments.

The government faces the challenge of balancing the lure of foreign direct investment with the domestic need for reliable electricity and water, especially as existing infrastructure is under strain. The success of this initiative will likely depend on resolving these technical and resource-based uncertainties to ensure that new AI infrastructure does not exacerbate existing service delivery problems.

Massive Global AI Investment Context

Ramaphosa contextualized the opportunity by noting that Africa, home to nearly a fifth of the world's population, currently holds only a tiny fraction of global data center capacity. This disparity presents a significant gap in the market, particularly as the largest American technology companies are expected to spend close to US$670 billion on AI infrastructure this year alone.

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The President called for a single, coordinated investment offer for companies wishing to build AI infrastructure in South Africa. He argued that investors should not have to navigate a fragmented system of approvals, electricity connections, land availability, and infrastructure planning, which currently hampers efficient deployment of capital.

This speech served as the centerpiece of a week-long working visit to Silicon Valley, during which Ramaphosa addressed his delegation of roughly 300 participants. The trip aims to position South Africa as a competitive destination for the global AI boom, leveraging existing industrial assets to attract high-value technology investments.