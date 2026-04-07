South Africa News Roundup: Fuel Price Fears, Court Delays, and Political Fallout

A summary of the major news events in South Africa on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, including potential fuel price increases, the postponement of Sergeant Fannie Nkosi's bail application, the discovery of a missing helicopter, and political controversy in Gauteng.

In a comprehensive news update for Tuesday, April 7, 2026, several key developments emerged, impacting various aspects of South African society. One of the primary concerns for citizens is the looming increase in fuel prices . Motorists are bracing themselves for another potential hike in May, with projections indicating significant increases for both petrol and diesel. According to data released on April 6, 2026, by the Central Energy Fund (CEF), diesel prices could exceed R13 per litre.

Furthermore, the CEF's under-recoveries suggest a possible increase of over R4.30 per litre for petrol. This anticipated rise places further strain on households and businesses already grappling with a challenging economic climate. This worrying forecast coincides with the ongoing conflict in Iran, involving the US and Israel, adding to the uncertainty surrounding fuel prices. \Another significant development concerns the legal proceedings surrounding South African Police Service (SAPS) Sergeant Fannie Nkosi. Following his arrest last week, Sergeant Nkosi appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, April 7th. The court subsequently postponed his bail application, meaning he will remain in custody for the time being. The arrest of Sergeant Nkosi stemmed from a police operation conducted at his Pretoria North home on April 2nd, which was carried out under a J51 search-and-seizure warrant. This case is related to the ongoing investigation by the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations concerning the integrity of South Africa's criminal justice system, which were made on July 6, 2025 by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. The Commission's hearings, held at the Brigette Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria, continue to delve into the veracity, scope, and extent of these allegations, with Sergeant Nkosi's testimony and bail application being crucial components of the investigation.\In other news, there were several brief updates on various topics. A helicopter carrying four individuals that went missing in the Kruger National Park (KNP) has been found. The aircraft was located on Tuesday morning, and all occupants were found alive and unharmed. The helicopter had disappeared on Monday during an investigation related to an animal carcass discovered within the park. In political news, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's decision to appoint the EFF's Nkululeko Dunga as the MEC for Finance in Gauteng has sparked division within the ANC. The ANC veterans' league expressed concerns over Dunga's appointment, citing his previous dismissal as Finance MMC in the City of Ekurhuleni. In other notable news, there were also brief mentions of a bus from Zimbabwe being intercepted, a head-on collision on the M17 resulting in seven fatalities, and reports about superfan trips as covered by McKenzie. Additionally, the news included information about over 5000 parolees reoffending, the flagging of over 100 public servants for financial misconduct and crime statistics over the Easter weekend





BoksburgNews / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Economy Crime Accidents Fuel Prices Sergeant Fannie Nkosi Police Kruger National Park Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, sport coverage of all South African current events. Africa's news leader.Police raided his home in Pretoria and found firearms and ammunition last Thursday.

Read more »

Broadcasting and Media ArchivesTechnology News Leader In South Africa

Read more »

SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, sport coverage of all South African current events. Africa's news leader.Former acting NDPP Mokotedi Mpshe rejects claims of political interference in TRC-related decisions.

Read more »

SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, sport coverage of all South African current events. Africa's news leader.Sergeant Fannie Nkosi appeared at the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court earlier on Tuesday.

Read more »

Major new tax could backfire badly for South AfricaTax experts warn that a proposed 20% tax on gambling in South Africa could end up blowing up in the government's face.

Read more »

SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, sport coverage of all South African current events. Africa's news leader.Western Cape Minister of Mobility Isaac Sileku says this is a 14% drop in road deaths this year.

Read more »