South Africa News Deep Dive: Phala Phala Ruling, Teehee Tolashe, Cyril Ramaphosa Allegations, Special Investigating Unit Report & More

In the latest Weekend Wrap, we delve into the complexities surrounding the Constitutional Court's Phala Phala ruling, the Minister of Social Development's controversial statements, and other high-stakes political developments in South Africa. Stay informed and join the conversation!

In this edition of the Weekend Wrap, we answer five questions you may have after the Constitutional Court's Phala Phala ruling, how Minister Sisisi Tolashe's statements to Parliament's portfolio committee were once again characterised by half-truths, and a brand new Maverick Mind Quiz to put your news knowledge to the test.

EFF members during a picket ahead of the delivery of the judgment on Phala Phala at the Constitutional Court on 8 May 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. This follows allegations linked to the 2020 theft of foreign currency from the president's Phala Phala farm, as well as questions over whether proper procedures were followed. Minister Sisisi Tolashe, the Minister of Social Development, appears before the Portfolio Committee on Social Development.

Controversy has erupted over President Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with wealthy Zimbabwean Wicknell Chivayo, who is wanted in South Africa for alleged money laundering. A Special Investigating Unit report on the Department of Home Affairs details the criminality of 'holy' men desperate to preach in South Africa, and how local officials and professionals helped them secure unlawful permits. Two crew members and a passenger from the MV Hondius were medically evacuated to the Netherlands on Wednesday via Cape Verde.

The Woolies-Beyers Chocolates saga demonstrates that the exclusivity of a Chuckle is incredibly valuable – but lingering questions about corporate ethics leave a bitter taste. Farmer, tour guide and community organiser Siyabonga Ndovela takes visitors to a popular lookout point above the Mtentu River mouth.

At time when whole food farmers' markets have been replaced by Whole Foods Market Inc, and glitzy packaged foods trump home-grown greens, research with farmers on the Wild Coast shows that sometimes progress means returning to our roots. The evolution of modern humans in the southern Cape was probably facilitated by a combination of environmental factors and the increasingly close association with marine resources in the intertidal zone.

Daily Maverick's caregiver mar-ried into a Mauritian family many moons ago, and she shares her passion for the island's fabulous cuisine, of which she has become something of a guru. The spine of the Klein Karoo is made up of the lofty Swartberg Ranges, the once-impassable barrier to the Great Karoo in the north. #SouthAfrica #News #Politics #Environment #Cultur





dailymaverick / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Africa Politics Environment Culture Phala Phala Ruling Teehee Tolashe Cyril Ramaphosa Allegations Special Investigating Unit Report Maverick Mind Quiz

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Phala Phala case poses crucial test for the Constitutional Court’s authorityThe Phala Phala case is set to challenge the power dynamics of South Africa’s Constitutional Court, raising critical questions about executive accountability and the future of democracy in the nation.

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ConCourt to deliver Phala Phala saga judgmentThe Constitutional Court is on Friday expected to deliver an overdue judgment on the Phala Phala saga.

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ConCourt to rule on contentious Phala Phala sagaThe question before the apex court is whether Parliament failed in its constitutional duty to hold President Cyril Ramaphosa accountable by not adopting the Section 89 panel report.

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Constitutional Court Ruling on Phala Phala Matter Tests South Africa’s DemocracyThe Constitutional Court’s decision to nullify Parliament’s block on the Section 89 report in the Phala Phala matter has sparked a national debate on democratic accountability. The ANC and ATM have responded, emphasizing the need for constitutional adherence and transparency in governance. The ruling also raises questions about digital privacy and the use of non-necessary cookies.

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