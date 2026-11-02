South Africa New Energy Vehicle Sales Surge Past 2025 Total

Naamsa reports that South African new energy vehicle sales reached 22,389 in the first nine months of 2026, surpassing the full year 2025 total by 34 percent with plug-in hybrids leading growth.

South Africa recorded a significant surge in new energy vehicle adoption during the first nine months of 2026, with cumulative sales reaching 22,389 units. This figure exceeds the entire sales volume of 16,703 vehicles sold throughout all of 2025 by 34 percent, according to data released by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa ( Naamsa) on Monday. The industry body noted that one in nine new cars sold in September was a new-energy model.

Plug-in Hybrids Dominate Market Share

Rechargeable vehicles accounted for 50.5 percent of new-energy sales this year, having passed the halfway cumulative mark in July. Plug-in hybrids outsold fully electric cars by more than 2.5 to one, recording 8,082 sales compared to 3,217 for battery electric cars. Conventional hybrids, which cannot be charged from the grid, made up the remaining 11,090 units of the new-energy category.

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Battery-electric cars represented approximately 14 percent of new-energy sales and less than 1 percent of the roughly 490,000 new vehicles sold in the first nine months. Despite the lower absolute numbers for pure electric models, the shift toward plug-in technology highlights changing consumer preferences and infrastructure developments within the South African automotive sector.

Chinese Brands Expand Local Presence

Chinese manufacturers captured 19.3 percent of the 58,773 vehicles sold in October, totaling 11,319 cars and light commercial vehicles. This represents a notable increase from the 16.1 percent market share achieved in October 2025 when sales totaled 8,506 units. Part of this growth stems from brands that recently began reporting figures to Naamsa, including BYD, Changan, and LDV.

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BYD reported selling 814 vehicles in October after commencing reporting in March, while Changan sold 375 units and LDV moved 167 units. When excluding these newer reporters, the Chinese market share rose to 17 percent. Excluding these entities reveals that the true Chinese share is higher, as some major players like Geely sell cars in South Africa but do not appear in current Naamsa data.

Specific Manufacturer Performance Metrics

Chery Group's three brands-Chery, Jetour, and Omoda & Jaecoo-sold 6,057 vehicles collectively, marking a 38 percent increase from 4,377 units a year earlier. Together, they trailed only Toyota, which sold 14,495 units, Suzuki with 7,292, and the Volkswagen Group at 6,515. Jetour alone grew from 856 to 2,102 units, demonstrating strong brand momentum in the local market.

Great Wall Motors increased its sales by 4 percent to 2,919 units. In contrast, MG sold 221 vehicles, down from 606, and Omoda & Jaecoo sold 1,201 units, a decrease from 1,311 previously. Nissan's local sales nearly halved to 698 units, and its exports fell sharply from 351 to just 44 units, indicating shifting strategic focuses or supply chain adjustments for the Japanese automaker.

Overall Domestic Sales Growth Trends

Domestic new vehicle sales rose 10.4 percent year-on-year to 61,890 in October. Passenger car sales increased 13.6 percent to 45,084 units, with rental companies purchasing 21.4 percent of them. Light commercial vehicle sales grew by 2.2 percent to 13,689 units. These figures cover only manufacturers that report to Naamsa, meaning actual market dynamics may differ slightly from reported totals.

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Sales for the year-to-date are up 12.3 percent at 554,081 units. The data also indicates upcoming fuel price adjustments, with diesel prices set to rise from November 4, while petrol would remain about 39 percent above January levels at October prices. This pricing environment continues to influence consumer decisions regarding conventional versus new-energy vehicle purchases across the region.