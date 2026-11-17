South Africa is negotiating an early harvest trade agreement with China to protect sensitive domestic industries while extending export gains under a two-year zero-tariff scheme that has boosted exports by 24 percent.

South Africa is negotiating a trade arrangement with China aimed at protecting sensitive domestic industries while building on export gains under a temporary zero-tariff scheme, the department of trade, industry and competition says.

Exports to China rose 24 percent year-on-year between May and August 2026, after the tariff concession took effect on May 1. The figures were cited by Xolelwa Mlumbi-Peter, the department's deputy director-general for trade. The gains extended beyond minerals. Vehicle exports increased by 104 percent, though from a low base.

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Diverse Export Growth Beyond Minerals

Chemicals rose 63 percent, while mechanical and electrical power products increased by 36 percent, she said. Agricultural exports increased by more than 35 percent between May and August, while non-mineral exports rose 21 percent, according to the department's presentation. Imports from China increased by 23 percent over the same period. Mlumbi-Peter said the challenge is to secure an arrangement beyond the two-year concession while protecting industries South Africa considers sensitive.

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She said the department was working with industry on the negotiations. She said the trade relationship was marked by a large South African deficit and exports weighted towards minerals rather than value-added products. South Africa exported R22.23bn worth of goods to China in 2025 and imported R42.07bn, according to figures she cited. Mlumbi-Peter said the zero-duty tariff access is for two years to allow for the negotiation of arrangements and a trade agreement with China.

Securing Sensitive Industry Protection

She said South Africa is negotiating an early harvest agreement with China. She said the agreement will fundamentally ensure that South Africa does not open up sectors that are sensitive to the country. She said the arrangement being pursued will work in the best interests of South Africa. She said growth has been seen not only in traditional exports to China.

She cited growth in alloys and copper, as well as in agriculture in terms of walnuts and citrus. She also noted growth in vehicle exports. On the negotiations, Mlumbi-Peter said the first round was held in Beijing from October 19 to 21. She said another round will take place next year, adding that good progress has been made in the negotiations.