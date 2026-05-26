South Africa needs to improve port and road infrastructure to boost agriculture sector growth

The South African government and industry need to focus on improving port and road infrastructure to complement the country's export drive, which is key to the broader expansion of its agriculture sector. Improving port efficiency and improving the road network are crucial for the sector's growth, and consistency is essential.

South Africa n president asks the government and the industry to focus on improving road and port infrastructure to complement the export drive , which is key to the broader expansion of the country's agriculture sector.

Agriculture's growth strategy should not focus on expanding production without growing international demand for produce. The China-Africa Framework Agreement on Economic Partnership for Shared Prosperity is a positive development for South African farmers as it retains existing markets while seeking broader access at lower tariffs. Improving port logistics is crucial for the sector's growth, but consistency is key, as seen in the Port of Durban and Eastern Cape ports.

However, the Port of Cape Town experienced delays in agricultural activities, including the table grape industry, due to weather-related problems. Industry experts stress the need to focus on both widening export markets and improving port efficiency. The state of the road network also needs to be improved to boost the sector's profitability and prevent export activity from slowing down





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South Africa Agriculture Export Drive Port Infrastructure Road Infrastructure China-Africa Framework Agreement Transnet

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