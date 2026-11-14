South Africa's Nations Championship Hopes End After 21-19 Loss to France

South Africa's hopes of winning the Nations Championship ended with a 21-19 defeat to France, with coach Rassie Erasmus blaming poor discipline and a failure to score four tries.

World champions South Africa saw their hopes of lifting the first Nations Championship trophy ended by a 21-19 defeat against France at the Stade de France in Paris on Friday.

Coach Rassie Erasmus said the loss effectively killed their dreams of winning the tournament. It was South Africa's first defeat of the Nations Championship. Erasmus admitted the performance fell short of the standard required and took full responsibility for the team's failure to execute their game plan. He stated plainly that the Springboks ended their pursuit of the trophy with this specific loss.

Also read France vs South Africa Nations Championship Preview and Team News

Erasmus Blames Lack of Tries for Loss

He emphasized that failing to score the necessary four tries was a critical factor in the outcome.

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"I think we basically killed our dreams for the Nations Championship tonight with this performance and not getting the win and the four tries," Erasmus said. He refused to offer excuses and blamed the team's shortcomings on their own execution.

"We didn't play well, so don't find a lot of excuses," he said. "I don't think there's much more to blame than ourselves. " The match was heavily influenced by disciplinary infractions committed by South Africa during the intense contest. Erasmus lamented the lack of discipline, noting that the team conceded eleven penalties in total.

Discipline Issues and Cards Hurt Springboks

Notably, eight of these penalties were awarded to France after offenses occurred in the South African half of the field. The coach identified this area as a significant problem that undermined their efforts to control the match. Lood de Jager was shown a yellow card for a high tackle during the game. This incident disrupted the Springboks' defensive structure and forced them to play with fewer players on the pitch.

Jasper Wiese was sent off for twenty minutes after match officials upgraded his yellow card for a head-high hit. The referee used the bunker to review the incident, resulting in a more severe penalty for Wiese. Erasmus agreed that the cards were justified but expressed frustration at the cumulative impact. He stated that the discipline issues caused the team significant harm during the critical phases of the game.

"It hurt us. That caused us in a big way. I don't think any of that was intentional, but I agree it should have been cards," Erasmus explained. He added that the frustration was that discipline cost them.

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France also received three yellow cards through scrumhalf Maxime Lucu, winger Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang and tighthead prop Regis Montagne. These incidents showed that disciplinary issues were not one-sided during the encounter. The loss marked South Africa's first defeat against Les Bleus at the Stade de France since 2005, a historical milestone highlighting the significance of the result for both teams. Despite the defeat, South Africa remains at the top of the Southern Hemisphere table with twenty-one points.

Springboks Remain Top Despite Defeat

This position gives them a slight lead in the race for the championship title over their rivals. New Zealand sits just one point behind the Springboks but has a game in hand. This creates a tight contest for the top spot as the group phase nears its conclusion. The Springboks are scheduled to visit Ireland next week to conclude their group phase matches.

This upcoming fixture will be crucial for determining their final standing in the tournament. Meanwhile, the All Blacks are set to play Wales on Saturday before facing England the following Saturday. Their results will directly impact the final standings and the likelihood of South Africa lifting the trophy. Erasmus expressed dissatisfaction with the overall team performance throughout the ninety minutes.

He concluded that the team needed to look inward for answers rather than seeking external factors to justify the loss. The coach admitted that the errors were costly and prevented his team from winning.