Development economist Dr Lusanda Batala argues that South Africa should replace income-only metrics with a Multidimensional Poverty Index to guide budgeting and reduce overlapping deprivations.

South Africa faces a critical juncture in its approach to poverty alleviation, according to development economist Dr Lusanda Batala. He argues that the nation must shift from relying solely on income-based metrics to adopting a Multidimensional Poverty Index. This strategic pivot is essential for guiding budgeting and development planning in a way that traditional monetary measures currently fail to achieve.

Dr Lusanda Batala Proposes MPI Adoption

Dr Lusanda Batala serves as the Acting Chief Sector Expert at the National Planning Commission Secretariat within South Africa's Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation. In his analysis, he highlights that the country has spent decades measuring poverty primarily through income and expenditure indicators. While these financial metrics remain important, they tell only a part of the story regarding the true state of deprivation in the nation.

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A household may earn slightly above the official poverty line yet still lack quality education, adequate healthcare, safe housing, or access to sanitation. Furthermore, such households may struggle with unemployment and basic safety concerns. For policymakers seeking to build a more equitable society, the critical question is not simply how much money people have, but whether they can live dignified, productive, and healthy lives.

Identifying Overlapping Deprivations Precisely

The Multidimensional Poverty Index recognizes that poverty is experienced through several overlapping deprivations rather than a single financial shortfall. The index defines multidimensional poverty through deficits in health, education, and living standards. Unlike conventional monetary measures, the MPI identifies not only who is poor, but also how they are poor and which specific deprivations affect them most.

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Statistics South Africa's recent analysis of child poverty found that more than half of South African children continue to experience multiple overlapping forms of deprivation. This situation persisted despite modest improvements recorded between 2015 and 2023. Children were assessed across dimensions including nutrition, health, education, housing, protection, and water and sanitation.

These findings reveal vulnerabilities that income measures alone would fail to identify. The data underscores the limitations of looking at bank balances or earnings without considering the broader ecosystem of basic needs. It proves that a family can be financially above the threshold while still facing severe structural barriers to well-being.

Targeting Resources for Better Policy Outcomes

Adopting a Multidimensional Poverty Index enables better targeting of public resources by revealing the specific nature of community needs. Traditional poverty measures may direct assistance solely towards low-income households, whereas multidimensional analysis reveals which communities are deprived of specific services.

If a municipality identifies educational deprivation as the dominant driver of poverty in one district and inadequate sanitation in another, interventions can be tailored accordingly. This level of granularity allows for more efficient use of limited fiscal space. The UN Development Programme argues that national MPIs are not merely measurement tools but instruments for improving policy design and resource allocation.

Furthermore, multidimensional measurement strengthens accountability across government departments. Development programmes are often evaluated according to spending levels or beneficiary numbers rather than actual outcomes. An MPI framework allows government departments to monitor whether interventions are reducing multiple deprivations simultaneously.

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Gauteng Case Study Shows Coordinated Governance Benefits

Perhaps most importantly, multidimensional poverty measurement encourages coordinated governance across sectors. Poverty is not the responsibility of a single department. Education, health, housing, transport, social development, and local government all contribute to poverty reduction outcomes. The MPI exposes the interconnected nature of deprivation and encourages collaboration across these disparate sectors.

One of the strongest domestic examples of the practical value of multidimensional poverty measurement comes from the Gauteng City Region. Across seven municipalities, researchers applied a multidimensional poverty framework to identify the factors that enabled households to move out of poverty.

The research study identified factors that help households move out of poverty, including improved educational attainment, access to healthcare, employment opportunities, food support systems, and proximity to public transport. The analysis found that access to these specific services were significant determinants of whether vulnerable households could transition into multidimensional non-poverty.

The significance of this case lies in its policy implications for the broader national strategy. A conventional income-based measure would have identified poor households, but it would not have revealed the interconnected barriers preventing upward mobility. Multidimensional analysis showed that poverty reduction requires coordinated interventions across transport, health, education, and social protection systems rather than isolated income-support programmes.

This evidence supports the argument that Dr Lusanda Batala's proposed shift is not just theoretical but practically validated. By adopting a Multidimensional Poverty Index, South Africa can move towards a more holistic and effective model of development planning. This approach ensures that budgeting reflects the complex reality of what it means to live in poverty in the modern economy.