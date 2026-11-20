South Africa recorded 5,590 murders in the second quarter of the 2026/27 financial year, a decline of 204 from the previous year, though Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia says murder levels remain critically high and require a firm and intelligent response.

South Africa recorded 5,590 murders in the second quarter of the 2026/27 financial year, a decrease of 204 from the 5,794 murders reported in the same period last year.

Police Minister Presents Murder Statistics

The South African Police Service data covers July to September 2026. Despite the 3.5% decline, the figures still equate to an average of about 60 murders per day. Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia presented the statistics at a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday. He was joined by Deputy Ministers of Police Cassel Mathale and Dr Polly Boshielo, and National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola.

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Cachalia said the persistent murder levels require a firm and intelligent response. Cachalia directed police to focus on arresting perpetrators, recovering weapons, disrupting gangs, and ensuring organized criminals are brought before the courts. He acknowledged the continued decline with cautious optimism but stressed that absolute numbers remain dangerously high and need sustained attention from all sectors of society. Murder is not randomly distributed.

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The risk of being murdered is highest in the Eastern Cape, followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, with risks concentrated within specific localities. Gauteng recorded the highest total number of murders at 1,418, reflecting its status as the economic hub with high population density. Violent crime patterns vary sharply by region. The Western Cape accounted for 208 of the 261 gang-related murders and 47 of the 81 taxi-related murders.

This means about 80% of all gang-related murders and nearly 60% of taxi-related murders occurred in the Western Cape. Gauteng recorded the highest number of robbery-related murders. Of the 5,549 murder victims whose sex and age could be verified, 4,819 were adult men, 581 were adult women, and 149 were children. Interpersonal conflict was the primary trigger, with arguments or fights leading to 955 homicides.

Minister Welcomes Progress In Violent Crime

Mass casualty events contributed to the totals, including 18 people shot dead at a tavern in Wedela, Gauteng. The Minister welcomed progress in several violent crime categories, reversing a 13-year upward trend from 2012 to 2025. Carjackings dropped by 16.8% and truck hijackings fell by 27.9%. Robberies at homes and businesses each decreased by 7%.

Serious assaults also declined, and reported sexual offences fell by 2.7%, though at a slower rate. Some categories worsened. Attempted murders rose by 3%, kidnappings increased by 3.4% from 4,772 to 4,934 cases, and cash-in-transit robberies surged from 24 to 36 incidents. Commissioner Masemola flagged the rise in cash-in-transit robberies as a serious concern due to high-calibre firearms and extreme violence.

Since July 1, 55 most-wanted suspects were arrested and six were shot dead in police confrontations. Police safety remains a critical challenge. Between July and September, 15 police officers were murdered, down from 23 the previous year. Station commander Lt-Col Thokozani Gloria Sithole died last week in a shootout near Greytown in KwaZulu-Natal while responding to a business robbery.

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Alcohol And Firearms Remain Primary Drivers

Earlier in the week, Sgt Madikizela was killed during an operation in Lwandeni, Mthatha, in the Eastern Cape. Alcohol and firearms remain primary drivers of violence. Police recorded 8,201 alcohol-related contact crimes, including 271 murders, with another 235 murders in or around liquor outlets. Firearms were used in 2,552 murders, more than any other weapon, including 732 in the Western Cape and 675 in Gauteng.

Police shut down 6,495 illegal liquor outlets and seized 3,799 illegal firearms during the quarter, actions Masemola said directly contribute to saving lives. Crime statistics reveal severe impacts on women and children. Police recorded 9,908 rapes. Of the 9,705 cases where victim demographics were verified, 4,362 victims were children under 18, 5,116 were adult women, and 227 were adult men.

Over 10,000 people were arrested for gender-based violence and femicide, with 668 sentenced to prison, including 88 life sentences. A significant portion of violent crime occurs in public environments. Nearly 3,000 murders took place in public places, including streets, open fields, recreational centers, parks, beaches, and parking areas. Public places also accounted for 1,547 reported rapes.

Authorities Urged To Secure Abandoned Buildings

Eight murders and 103 rapes were recorded in abandoned or unfinished buildings. Cachalia called on municipalities, property owners, provincial departments, and national government to collaborate on identifying and securing abandoned or unsafe buildings. He urged authorities to rehabilitate or lawfully repurpose these structures, improve lighting, clear overgrown areas, maintain public spaces, and ensure safer access to transport hubs and pedestrian routes. The Minister emphasized that police patrols are essential but cannot replace well-managed public environments.

He noted that dark streets, abandoned buildings, broken fences, and unmanaged parks create opportunities for criminal activity. Safe infrastructure is a fundamental form of crime prevention, he said.