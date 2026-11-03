South Africa Municipal Debt Crisis Threatens Eskom and National Budget Stability

Escalating municipal debt in South Africa strains Eskom and public finances. Uncertainty from upcoming hung councils complicates repayment plans and risks sovereign credit gains.

South Africa is grappling with a severe municipal debt crisis that directly causes widespread dry taps and frequent power cuts across the nation. This financial paralysis is squeezing the state utility Eskom while simultaneously straining national public finances and government borrowing costs. The situation is further complicated by forecasts of increased hung councils following the upcoming local elections, which threaten to delay critical fiscal solutions.

Municipal Debt Figures Strain National Resources

Eskom reports that municipalities owe the state power utility a staggering R122.5 billion in unpaid bills. In turn, households and private businesses owe municipalities R484.5 billion, yet National Treasury budget data reveals that only 63.9% of this amount is actually collected. This persistent poor collection rate leaves many local governments unable to pay their own creditors, creating a cascading financial stress throughout the entire public sector infrastructure.

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When queried about the specific economic impact of these unpaid municipal debts, Eskom stated that the arrears weigh heavily on the national budget, the sovereign credit rating, and overall borrowing costs. The lack of funds prevents municipalities from maintaining essential services, forcing residents to endure prolonged water outages and electricity blackouts without relief.

Election Uncertainty Complicates Repayment Timelines

Wednesday's municipal elections are expected to add significant political uncertainty to an already fragile financial landscape. Analysts predict that no single political party will secure an outright majority in the major metropolitan regions, leading to a high probability of hung councils and protracted coalition negotiations. These leadership transitions could disrupt efforts to tackle the mounting debt pile just as municipalities face strict deadlines to comply with government mandates.

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In July, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana froze funding to non-compliant municipalities and imposed a strict repayment roadmap with deadlines extending to November 30. The political context recalls the 2021 local elections, which resulted in 70 hung councils. Louw Nel, a senior political analyst at Oxford Economics Africa, noted that he would not be surprised if the number of hung councils rises to approximately 100 following the recent vote, further delaying decisive administrative action.

Eskom acknowledged that while municipalities' financial obligations remain unchanged regardless of any new administration taking office, any leadership change inherently brings with it uncertainty. This instability makes it difficult for the national government to enforce consistent fiscal policies across all local jurisdictions during the transition period.

Rating Agencies Warn of Sovereign Credit Risks

Global rating agencies are closely monitoring the crisis as it threatens to reverse recent improvements in South Africa's financial standing. S&P Global upgraded South Africa's sovereign rating in November 2025 for the first time in nearly 20 years, citing reduced contingent liabilities as Eskom's finances improved. However, the agency warned that municipal arrears could pose significant risks to the state utility's broader turnaround strategy.

Moody's, which changed South Africa's outlook to positive in May, similarly flagged growing municipal arrears to Eskom as a key concern. The agency noted that while the risk of further material contingent liabilities had diminished, persistent municipal arrears threaten those gains by weakening Eskom's cash flow. This weakening cash position potentially increases the risk of a need for renewed government support to prevent utility failure.

The government has already provided R663 billion in guarantees to state-owned enterprises, with more than half of that amount directed to Eskom, according to S&P Global. Jason Lightfoot, a senior portfolio manager at Futuregrowth, highlighted the risk that the government might have to tap into these guarantees again. He emphasized that distressed municipalities are effectively shut out of commercial funding because, in their own right, they are completely unfundable in current markets.

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Government Enforcement Measures Face Implementation Challenges

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's crackdown on non-paying municipalities showed early results, with 38 of 69 targeted municipalities concluding repayment plans by the end of July. During this period, R4.2 billion was paid toward outstanding creditor debt, demonstrating that strict enforcement can yield immediate financial returns. However, Eskom argues that the Treasury's current enforcement measures are not sufficient alone to solve the systemic issue.

The scale of non-compliance remains vast. Of the 71 municipalities approved for a government debt relief programme launched in April 2023, only eight are currently compliant. The remaining 63 municipalities are overdue on their current-account payments, according to utility data. This widespread non-compliance indicates that financial incentives and repayment plans have not yet been fully adopted by local governments.

The crisis extends beyond electricity to water infrastructure, as evidenced by the Free State mining town of Matjhabeng. Residents there have gone more than 20 days without water because the municipality owes its water board R9.5 billion. This figure represents one of the starkest examples of the nationwide crisis, highlighting the direct human cost of municipal insolvency.

The National Treasury stated it had no immediate comment on specific cases but maintained its commitment to balancing fiscal discipline with public welfare. In July, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana explained that the Treasury had to carefully balance enforcing financial rules with protecting basic services. He asserted that the National Treasury recognizes communities should not carry the immediate consequences of failures by municipal institutions, a consideration that remains central to all government decisions regarding withheld funds.