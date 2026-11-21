Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, South Africa's first female Deputy President and former head of UN Women, has died at 71. Acting President Paul Mashatile led tributes on behalf of the nation.

South Africa is mourning Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, the country's first female Deputy President and former head of UN Women, who has died at the age of 71.

The Presidency announced her death on Friday, 20 November 2026. She served as Deputy President from 2005 to 2008 under former President Thabo Mbeki. Acting President Paul Mashatile conveyed his deepest condolences to the Mlambo-Ngcuka family on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the government and the people of South Africa. Mashatile said he was shocked and profoundly saddened by her death.

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President Ramaphosa is currently travelling to the United States, and Mashatile is serving as Acting President in his absence. The Presidency said the Acting President would communicate further details following consultations with the family. The family has asked for privacy at this time while expressing deep appreciation for messages from South Africans and the global community. The African National Congress also sent its condolences to her husband, children, friends, comrades and all those whose lives were touched through her service.

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Domestic Political Career

ANC spokesperson Mahlengu Bhengu said the party extends its heartfelt condolences to her husband, children, the Mlambo-Ngcuka families, friends, comrades and all those whose lives were touched through her service. Mlambo-Ngcuka spent her life breaking barriers so women could lead as equals in government, business and every other field. Her death marks the end of a career spanning domestic leadership and high-level diplomacy.

She was appointed Deputy President by Thabo Mbeki on 22 June 2005 and served until 23 September 2008, when she resigned shortly after Mbeki was recalled from office. Before becoming Deputy President, she built a long legislative and ministerial career. She became a member of Parliament in 1994, the year of South Africa's first democratic elections. She served as Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry between 1996 and 1999.

She then held the portfolio of Minister of Minerals and Energy from 1999 to 2005, shaping the country's economic infrastructure and energy policies. On the international stage, Mlambo-Ngcuka served two terms as United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women, leading the entity dedicated to gender equality and women's empowerment. Her appointment to the global role began in August 2013 and continued until August 2021. During that eight-year period she became a recognised worldwide advocate for women's rights.

Legacy And International Influence

Her resignation as Deputy President in 2008 was tied to the political turmoil surrounding Mbeki. Her later UN appointment demonstrated the international respect for her administrative and policy-making capabilities. The University of Johannesburg conferred an honorary doctorate on Mlambo-Ngcuka, recognising her contributions to public life and gender equality. She combined domestic political experience in South Africa with extensive international diplomatic work, creating a legacy of influence that extended across borders and continents.

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The reaction from the Presidency and the family underscores the high esteem in which she was held. Memories of her contributions to South African and global governance will endure. Details of her funeral and any state honours are expected to be announced once the family has completed immediate arrangements and consultations with the government.