Global leaders and South African officials pay tribute to Dr. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, the first woman Deputy President and former UN Women Executive Director, who died in November 2026.

World leaders and South Africa n government officials have united in mourning the death of Dr. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, the former Deputy President of South Africa and a pioneering figure in global gender equality. Tributes began flowing immediately on Saturday, 21 November 2026, honoring a career that bridged the anti-apartheid struggle with high-level international diplomacy. The death marks the end of an era for women's rights advocacy, as she is remembered for her transformative leadership at both the national and United Nations levels.

Global Tributes Highlight Mlambo-Ngcuka’s Legacy

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres issued a statement describing Dr. Mlambo-Ngcuka as a lifelong champion of women’s rights who fundamentally shifted the global perspective on gender equality. He emphasized her core belief that gender equality was a right to be claimed by all, rather than a favor to be granted by those in power. Her work extended far beyond rhetoric, as she translated this philosophy into actionable international policies.

Also read Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, South Africa's First Female Deputy President, Dies at 71

UN Women also released a formal tribute, lauding her courage and leadership during her tenure as Executive Director from 2013 to 2021. The organization stated that her influence helped shape a global movement for gender equality, inspiring people across continents to demand greater participation and ownership for women. Nelson Muffuh, the UN Resident Coordinator in South Africa, added that her commitment to justice and women’s dignity changed lives across the globe, leaving a permanent mark on the organization’s mission.

South African Political Figures Express Profound Sadness

Inside South Africa, the reaction from the political establishment was immediate and deeply emotional. National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane announced their profound sadness following the news of the former deputy president’s passing. As the presiding officers of Parliament, they represented the institutional voice of the nation in offering condolences to her family and the public.

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Parliament’s spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, delivered a statement on behalf of the presiding officers, honoring Dr. Mlambo-Ngcuka as a courageous and principled activist. The statement highlighted her role as a steadfast opponent of apartheid and a tireless advocate for social justice, human dignity, and the rights of women and girls. They specifically honored her service to the people of South Africa and her significant contribution to the cause of equality across the world, noting her status as one of the first Members of Parliament to serve in the democratic Parliament.

A Pioneering Political Career Shaped Democratic South Africa

Dr. Mlambo-Ngcuka’s political journey was foundational to the post-apartheid era, beginning with her service in the Constitutional Assembly where she helped draft South Africa’s democratic Constitution. This historic work coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Constitution, which Parliament is marking this year, underscoring the enduring nature of the frameworks she helped create. Her early parliamentary role included chairing the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration, establishing her competence in governance reform.

Her ministerial tenures further solidified her reputation as a builder of inclusive economic structures. She served as Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, where she championed the development of small and medium enterprises to broaden economic participation. Subsequently, as Minister of Minerals and Energy, she worked to advance the transformation of the mining sector, ensuring greater participation by women in an industry historically dominated by men. Her advocacy for women’s emancipation helped build a movement that advocated for greater participation and ownership by women in the industry, setting precedents for future policy.

Historic Appointment and Lasting Global Impact

In 2005, Dr. Mlambo-Ngcuka made history by becoming South Africa’s first woman Deputy President, breaking new ground for women in public leadership. She used the office to pursue more inclusive economic growth and widen access to the skills South Africans needed to participate in the economy. During her tenure, she also served as Leader of Government Business, helping to build a constructive working relationship between Parliament and the national executive while supporting Parliament’s constitutional duty of oversight.

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Her influence extended beyond government into education and global diplomacy. Dr. Mlambo-Ngcuka founded the Umlambo Foundation to support teachers and improve learning opportunities for pupils, demonstrating her commitment to grassroots development. As United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women, she brought urgency to the global pursuit of gender equality, rallying governments and civil society to back their commitments with investment and action. The Presiding Officers extended heartfelt condolences to her husband, Mr. Bulelani Ngcuka, the entire Ngcuka and Mlambo families, her loved ones, and all who had the privilege of serving alongside her.