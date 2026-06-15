South Africa mourns jazz legend Abdullah Ibrahim, honoured by President Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa eulogises the death of Abdullah Ibrahim, a ninety one year old jazz icon and anti apartheid activist, highlighting his Order of Ikhamanga award, global influence and lasting musical legacy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to the passing of Abdullah Ibrahim , a South African jazz legend and anti apartheid activist who died at the age of ninety one.

Ibrahim was honoured with the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver in 2009 for his immense contribution to the arts and his role in the struggle against apartheid. In a solemn address the president described Ibrahim as a global icon whose music advanced the cause of justice and brought the story of South Africa to audiences around the world.

The president noted that Ibrahim's piano resonated with the pain and hope of a nation and that his life work will continue to inspire future generations of artists and activists. According to a statement released by Ibrahim's family the musician passed away peacefully in Germany after a short illness, surrounded by his loved ones. His career spanned more than seven decades, during which he became one of the most influential figures in international jazz.

Ibrahim's distinct piano style reflected the rich heritage of the Cape Malay community and produced timeless pieces such as the celebrated composition Mannenberg. His final public performance on South African soil took place at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival in March, where audiences were reminded of his enduring ability to blend traditional rhythms with modern improvisation.

Musician Sipho Mabuse shared personal memories of Ibrahim, recalling the warmth and generosity that defined the man known in the industry as Dollar Brand. Mabuse spoke of the countless evenings they spent exploring musical ideas and the mentorship Ibrahim provided to younger artists.

The loss of such a towering cultural activist has prompted tributes from across the globe, with fellow musicians, cultural institutions and political leaders acknowledging his role in shaping both the soundscape of jazz and the narrative of resistance against oppression. As South Africa mourns, the legacy of Abdullah Ibrahim lives on in every note that carries the spirit of freedom and creativity





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Abdullah Ibrahim Cyril Ramaphosa South African Jazz Anti Apartheid Activism Order Of Ikhamanga

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