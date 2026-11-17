Ookla report reveals 5G speed drops in South Africa despite wider coverage. Data shows mobile network performance metrics declining in Q3 2026 with rising costs limiting adoption.

A comprehensive analysis of South Africa n network metrics reveals that median 5G download speeds fell by 26.4 percent, dropping from 205.19Mbps to 150.98Mbps. Simultaneously, 4G download speeds declined by 11 percent to settle at 32.70Mbps. This decline occurred even as the national median mobile download speed saw a modest 6.5 percent increase over two years, rising from 52.31Mbps in the third quarter of 2024 to 55.71Mbps in the third quarter of 2026.

Network Infrastructure Growth vs Adoption Rates

Karim Yaici, the lead industry analyst for the Middle East and Africa at Ookla, authored the report which details a significant disparity between infrastructure availability and actual consumer usage. The data indicates that 5G availability has expanded dramatically, with the technology detected in 47 percent of scanned locations in October 2026, a substantial rise from just 14.4 percent in 2023. Despite this expanded footprint, 5G represented only approximately 18 percent of South Africa's mobile connections during the third quarter of 2026, according to GSMA Intelligence estimates. 4G networks remained dominant, accounting for close to 80 percent of all mobile connections.

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Factors Behind Declining Throughput Metrics

The slight increase in overall national mobile speeds is attributed to the growing number of users connecting to 5G networks rather than any improvement in the underlying performance of the technology itself. Both 4G and 5G throughput has actually declined over the last nine quarters. 5G technology delivers nearly five times the download speed and almost double the upload speed of 4G, meaning that increased adoption helped lift the national median despite the deterioration in raw speed metrics across both generations of connectivity.

Regional Disparities in Coverage and Usage

Significant variations exist in 5G coverage and adoption across different provinces, largely reflecting urbanization levels. Independent Communications Authority of South Africa figures cited in the report show that 5G population coverage reached 58 percent in 2025, up from 38.4 percent in 2023. Meanwhile, 4G or LTE coverage reached 99.5 percent of the population. The Western Cape recorded the highest 5G population coverage at 89 percent, followed by Gauteng at 74 percent and Mpumalanga at 63 percent. Speedtest samples from January to October 2026 showed Gauteng and the Western Cape had the highest 5G sample shares at 48 percent each, while Limpopo recorded the lowest at 29 percent.

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Fixed Broadband Market Stagnation and Costs

South Africa's fixed broadband market has also seen considerable infrastructure growth, particularly through fiber expansion, but this has not resulted in substantial improvements in national download speeds. The country had more than 3.26 million fixed broadband subscribers in September 2025, representing 19.3 percent year-on-year growth. Fiber-to-the-home and fiber-to-the-building subscriptions increased by 22 percent to 3.01 million, while digital subscriber line subscriptions declined by 6 percent. Fixed-wireless access grew by 39 percent to 1.26 million subscriptions. Despite this expansion, median fixed broadband download speeds increased only marginally, from 47.75Mbps in the third quarter of 2024 to 50.83Mbps in the third quarter of 2026.

Affordability Barriers and Customer Satisfaction Decline

The widespread use of entry-level broadband packages is a primary factor holding back national performance metrics. Nearly half of fixed broadband Speedtest samples recorded speeds below 50Mbps, while only 8.6 percent exceeded 250Mbps. Entry-level fiber packages typically offer speeds between 10Mbps and 30Mbps, with the most accessible packages generally falling within the 20Mbps to 40Mbps range and costing between R300 and R500 a month. Packages offering 50Mbps are commonly priced between R500 and R700 a month, while packages offering 100Mbps and above remain premium options beyond the reach of many households. Consequently, South Africa ranked 116th globally and eighth in Africa for fixed broadband performance in the September 2026 Speedtest Global Index.

Global Rankings and Consumer Sentiment Trends

South Africa's mobile performance was considerably stronger than its fixed broadband metrics, with the country ranking 66th globally, first in Sub-Saharan Africa, and second on the continent behind Algeria. However, infrastructure and performance challenges are reflected in declining customer sentiment. Ookla's Net Promoter Score data shows mobile customer satisfaction fell from a peak of -15.2 in 2024 to -23.9 by October 2026. The report suggests that poor network performance, coverage gaps, and affordability concerns are contributing to this dissatisfaction among consumers.