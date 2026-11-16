Police are investigating two separate mass shootings in South Africa that claimed 17 lives. Nine people were killed in a shack in Atteridgeville and eight men were shot dead in a vehicle in Sweetwaters.

South African police are investigating two separate mass shootings that killed 17 people in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. In the first incident, nine people were shot dead inside a four-roomed shack at Jeffsville informal settlement in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria.

The Atteridgeville shooting is believed to have occurred between 10pm and 11pm on Sunday. Police were alerted to the scene at approximately 7.30am on Monday. Officers found the bodies of six men and three women inside the shack, all with gunshot wounds. Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni has mobilised additional resources, including Crime Intelligence and the Deputy Provincial Commissioner Tracking Team, to search for the suspects.

Also read KZN police investigate shooting of 8 men in Pietermaritzburg

Gauteng Police Investigate Atteridgeville Mass Shooting

The case is being investigated by the Gauteng Serious and Violent Crimes, Murder and Robbery Unit. National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, and Lieutenant General Mthombeni have travelled to the Atteridgeville scene to oversee the response. The motive for the shooting has not yet been established, and no arrests have been made in the Gauteng case.

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In a separate incident, police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a murder investigation after eight men were allegedly shot and killed inside a vehicle along the road at Mabane Section in Sweetwaters, outside Pietermaritzburg, on Sunday night. Police responded to reports of a shooting and found a white seven-seater vehicle riddled with bullet holes. Inside the vehicle, officers discovered eight men with multiple gunshot wounds. All eight were certified dead at the scene.

KwaZulu-Natal Police Probe Sweetwaters Vehicle Shooting

The deceased were initially yet to be identified, with police indicating that further details would be provided once the scene had been processed. During a search of the vehicle, police recovered two firearms, 14 rounds of ammunition and a blank gun. Investigations have since revealed that one of the firearms was reported stolen in Highflats in October 2026. The second firearm belongs to a security company in Gauteng and had not been reported stolen.

Police also established that the vehicle belongs to a person who lives in Verulam, Durban, and is used as an e-hailing vehicle. Six of the eight victims have so far been identified. They are from areas around Mariannhill, and their ages are believed to range between 20 and 30. The circumstances surrounding the Sweetwaters shooting, including how the men came to be inside the vehicle and what led to the attack, have not yet been established.

Police Seek Motive and Suspects for Both Killings

Police are continuing to collect evidence to determine the motive behind the killings and identify those responsible. The exact circumstances of the incident remain unclear. Investigators are collecting physical evidence to determine the motive and identify suspects. The motive for the Atteridgeville shooting has also not yet been established, and no arrests have been made.

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Police are appealing to the public for assistance in both investigations. Anyone with information that could aid the inquiries is urged to contact their nearest police station, call Crime Stop at 08600 10111, or submit anonymous tip-offs via the MySAPS App.