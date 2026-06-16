South Africa Marks 50 Years Since Soweto Uprising, President Calls for Youth Policy Reset

President Cyril Ramaphosa led the 50th‑anniversary Youth Day events, reaffirming government commitment to tackle unemployment, poverty and inequality among South Africa's young people and unveiling new apprenticeship and digital‑skills initiatives.

South Africa marked the 50th anniversary of the Soweto Uprising on Tuesday, a day that has become the nation's official Youth Day . President Cyril Ramaphosa led the commemorations from the historic Hector Pieterson Memorial, where a wreath‑laying ceremony was performed by senior government officials, before the programme moved to the FNB Stadium precinct for a larger public event.

The focus of this year's observance was described by the presidency as a "reset" of the state's pledge to improve the lives of young South Africans, a promise that dates back to the tumultuous protests of June 1976 when thousands of schoolchildren marched against an inferior Bantu education system and were met with brutal police force. In his keynote address, Ramaphosa reflected on the enduring legacy of the 1976 uprising, noting that the youthful courage displayed in Soweto laid the foundation for South Africa's democratic transition.

He highlighted the progress made over five decades, citing expanded access to secondary and tertiary education, the introduction of skills‑development programmes, and the creation of youth‑focused funding mechanisms such as the National Youth Development Agency. Yet the president was candid about the gaps that still exist.

Unemployment among people aged 15‑34 remains above 30 percent, poverty continues to affect more than half of this cohort, and stark inequality hampers the ability of many young South Africans to translate education into decent work. Ramaphosa announced a suite of new initiatives aimed at narrowing these divides, including an accelerated apprenticeship scheme, increased budget allocations for the Youth Employment Service, and a partnership with the private sector to launch a digital‑skills hub that will train 500,000 learners by 2030.

The event also served as a platform for civil society and youth organisations to voice their concerns. Representatives from student movements, community groups, and the private sector presented a set of policy recommendations that called for more transparent recruitment processes, stronger enforcement of labour standards for interns, and expanded mental‑health support services in schools and universities.

In response, the government pledged to convene a multi‑stakeholder forum later in the year to monitor implementation of these recommendations and to ensure that the spirit of the Soweto activists - a demand for dignity, equality and opportunity - remains central to South Africa's development agenda. The commemorations concluded with a cultural showcase featuring performances by young artists, symbolising both remembrance of the past and hope for a more inclusive future





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