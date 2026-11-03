South Africa Local Elections: ANC Faces Vote Loss Amid Service Crisis

South Africans vote in crucial local elections as the ANC faces significant vote loss due to corruption and poor service delivery, with metros like Johannesburg under scrutiny.

South Africans are currently casting their ballots in highly contested local elections that are widely expected to result in a significant erosion of support for the former ruling party, the African National Congress. The voting season has been characterized by intense campaigning across nearly 300 municipalities, which hold direct responsibility for essential services including water, electricity, and refuse collection. For the ANC, these polls represent a critical opportunity to demonstrate its continued capability to govern despite a disastrous performance in the last national election, where it lost its parliamentary majority for the first time since the end of apartheid in 1994.

ANC Polls Drop Amid Corruption Anger

Support for the African National Congress has declined sharply over the years, driven by public anger regarding high levels of corruption, unemployment, and crime. At its peak in 2004, the party secured seventy percent of the vote in the general election. Two decades later, that share has dropped to forty percent. Polls and political pundits have predicted further losses in these local elections, a trend that President Cyril Ramaphosa has publicly denied. At the party's final election rally on Sunday, Ramaphosa told supporters that the ANC is performing better than critics suggest. He stated that on the fourth of the month, the party would prove the naysayers wrong and show that it is going higher.

Also read South Africa Prepares for Local Elections Amidst Voter Approval and EFF Court Ruling

Township Voters Reject Incumbent

In townships such as Alexandra, located north-east of Johannesburg, the African National Congress has traditionally relied on a strong supporter base. However, poor governance and voter apathy are currently unraveling this historical loyalty. The BBC visited Alexandra a week before the elections and spoke with residents to gauge their views on the political landscape. One resident, eighteen-year-old Sanele Ntombela, is a first-time voter who is excited to make his voice heard. He expressed that facing many challenges in Alexandra, including rubbish everywhere and struggles with electricity and water, might lead to change through his vote.

Just meters away from where Ntombela was sitting with friends Tshiamo Mbange and Lwandle Dladla, heaps of rubbish lay gathered beneath a streetlight pole covered in election posters from different political parties. On the other side of the street, drain water trickles through many potholes that have gutted that part of the road. Most of Ntombela's friends said they had no intention of voting and had not even registered to do so. Another resident, thirty-three-year-old Zandile Mncube, said she would not vote despite being registered. She cited poor service delivery and the performance of local leaders as the primary reasons for her decision to stay home.

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Alexandra Contrasts With Sandton

Alexandra is located a stone's throw away from Sandton, known as Africa's richest square mile, yet the differences in living conditions could not be starker. Sandton features skyscrapers, designer shops, and well-maintained roads. In contrast, houses in Alexandra are sandwiched together, and rubbish is either piled up or strewn across the pavement. The stench of raw sewage and uncollected rubbish is heavy in the air, but residents appear accustomed to it. These issues plaguing Alexandra are not unique to that specific area. A drive around Gauteng province reveals similar patterns of neglect and disrepair, especially in the townships south of Johannesburg.

Soweto looks marginally cleaner than Alexandra, but residents there also complain extensively about service delivery. Mduduzi Makhubo, who is forty-five years old and has lived in Soweto his entire life, told the BBC about the community's daily struggles with accessing water and electricity. Makhubo is registered to vote and intends to use his ballot to deal with the arrogance he says local leaders have towards residents. He wants to vote to change the status quo and address the systemic failures that have persisted for years in these historically disadvantaged areas.

Municipal Audit Failures Highlight Crisis

Years of reports by the auditor-general have highlighted the dire state of most of South Africa's 257 municipalities. A recent report only gave thirty-nine clean audits, which is the highest ranking a public entity can achieve, between 2024 and 2025. None of Gauteng's three metro cities, Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni, featured in this list of successful audits. The city of Johannesburg has been labeled effectively bankrupt due to the dire state of its finances. Dirty streets, unstable electricity supply, and persistent water issues have been common for years in these major urban centers.

Experts the BBC spoke to agreed that all eyes will be on Africa's wealthiest city as well as the country's seven other biggest municipalities, or metros, particularly those in Gauteng when the results come in. Of South Africa's eight metros, only three are governed by a single party. In Gauteng, all three metros are governed by coalition governments, with the African National Congress remaining the largest party in each. Political analyst Melanie Verwoerd said the elections would serve as a verdict on the current administration's ability to manage these complex urban challenges.