South Africa Local Elections 2026: Hung Councils Dominate Vote Count

South Africa's local election results reveal 69 of 100 decided councils as hung, triggering intense coalition negotiations and marking the ANC's lowest vote share since 1994.

South Africa's local government election results have triggered a period of intense political horse-trading, with 69 of the 100 councils decided so far resulting in hung councils without an outright winner. As the count passed 63% on Thursday night, hung councils outnumbered outright victories by more than two to one, signaling that smaller parties now hold the keys to power in dozens of municipalities nationwide. The African National Congress secured 21 outright wins, while the Democratic Alliance won six and the Mk Party claimed three, leaving 113 results still to be calculated.

Nationally, the African National Congress held 31.65% of the vote, the Democratic Alliance stood at 25.25%, and the Mk Party registered 8.48%, a trajectory pointing toward the ruling party's worst electoral showing since 1994. Analyst Duvenhage identified the 2026 election as a watershed moment, primarily defined by the support base of the African National Congress dropping to approximately 32%. This significant erosion of traditional dominance sets the stage for complex bargaining dynamics across the country's municipal landscapes.

Also read IEC Fully Prepared for South Africa Local Government Elections Following Special Voting

ActionSA Emerges as Key Coalition Player

Political expert Duvenhage stated that ActionSA has emerged as the surprise package of this election cycle and is expected to become a major force in subsequent coalition talks. He noted that ActionSA is performing extremely well, particularly within several urban areas, making it a critical partner for any party seeking a majority. The party secured 4.56% of the national vote, positioning it ahead of the Federal Democratic Plus and the Pan Africanist Congress.

In major metropolitan hubs, the battle for municipal control will be fought primarily at the bargaining table rather than through clear majority wins. In Johannesburg, the Democratic Alliance led with 40.61% of the votes at 38% counted, while the African National Congress and ActionSA were locked in a close contest for second place with 16.64% and 15.94% respectively. This tight fragmentation ensures that no single party can govern independently in these high-stakes economic centers.

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Metropolitan Coalition Dynamics Explained

The Democratic Alliance held 34.86% in Tshwane, ActionSA captured 22.16%, and the African National Congress sat at 20.18% with 55% of votes counted. Duvenhage explained that Tshwane has split into three large, roughly equal blocs, with the Democratic Alliance, the African National Congress, and ActionSA each acting as a force to be reckoned with in any governance arrangement. The fragmentation in these metros requires sophisticated negotiation to form stable municipal administrations.

George indicated that residents in Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, and Johannesburg should expect ActionSA to sit at the center of coalition formations in the province. He emphasized that any coalition partner would need to commit to tackling illegal immigration, combating corruption, and ensuring fair service delivery. These specific policy demands are likely to shape the terms of any alliances formed in these key urban regions over the coming months.

Regional Powers Shift in KwaZulu-Natal

Outside the major metros, the Democratic Alliance made significant inroads into Emfuleni, which includes Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark, where it polled 49.12%, and strengthened its grip on Midvaal with 63.61%. In KwaZulu-Natal, the Mk Party led with 33.88% of the vote at 57% counted, followed by the Inkatha Freedom Party at 23.74% and the African National Congress at 22.27%. The Mk Party won three councils outright in its first local government elections and was the biggest party in five others.

In eThekwini, the Mk Party held 42.95% of the votes counted so far, with the Democratic Alliance at 21.02%, the African National Congress at 16.56%, and the Inkatha Freedom Party at 9.2%. The Democratic Alliance also led in Msunduzi, home to the provincial capital Pietermaritzburg, with 37.52% compared to the Mk Party's 29.05% and the African National Congress at just 13.81%. These regional shifts highlight a major realignment of political loyalty in the province.

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Eastern Cape Electoral Tensions Rise

In the Eastern Cape, the home province of Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo, the African National Congress remained below half of the vote at 46.83% with 73% counted. The Democratic Alliance held 18.2%, the South African Communist Party contested separately for the first time with 6.14%, the United Democratic Movement took 5.99%, and the Economic Freedom Fighters secured 5.84%. The UDM's strongest performances came in Mbhashe at 24.49%, Buffalo City at 18.3%, and Kumkani Mhlontlo at 16.55%.

UDM representative Zigebe remarked that the party has become the talk of the town, with residents frequently requesting party t-shirts due to high visibility. Zigebe stated that the party has not yet spoken to any potential partners but emphasized that clean governance and fighting corruption are non-negotiable in any deal. He clarified that while the UDM sits in the national Government of National Unity with the African National Congress, it maintains strict autonomy in municipal politics.

National Vote Distribution and Minor Parties

The broader national vote distribution shows the Economic Freedom Fighters polling 6.03%, followed by the Inkatha Freedom Party at 4.57%, ActionSA at 4.56%, Federal Democratic Plus at 3.36%, the South African Communist Party at 2.55%, and the Pan Africanist Congress at 2.54%. The South African Communist Party's result marks a historic break with decades of electoral alignment with the African National Congress, as it contested under its own banner for the first time in local government elections.

In a notable anomaly, a lone voter in Orania, the Afrikaner enclave in the Northern Cape, backed the Economic Freedom Fighters during the second consecutive election. At the Vluytjeskraal Farm voting district, the Federal Democratic Plus won 204 votes and the Democratic Alliance won 23, with both the Economic Freedom Fighters and the Pan Africanist Congress picking up one vote each. These isolated results underscore the diverse and fragmented nature of the current political landscape.