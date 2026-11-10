South Africa Local Election Turnout Reaches 52% in 2026

Voter turnout for the 2026 South African local government elections rose to 52%, exceeding the 2021 figures. Significant disparities remain between suburban and township participation rates.

The Independent Electoral Commission confirmed that 15.9 million South Africans cast their ballots during the local government elections held on Sunday, 8 November 2026. This participation level represents a registered voter turnout of 52%, marking a significant increase from the 45.86% recorded during the 2021 elections. The previous election cycle was heavily impacted by the constraints of the Covid-19 pandemic, which suppressed overall engagement.

Turnout Exceeds Previous Election Cycles

Election data indicates that the 2026 voting figures are higher than those seen in all provinces compared to the 2021 cycle. In 2021, provinces recorded an average turnout of 46.2%, whereas the 2026 average climbed to 50.57%. Despite this improvement, the total turnout remains lower than the 57.95% observed during the 2016 local government elections. Market research company Ipsos estimates that 44.9 million South Africans were eligible to vote in this cycle. According to the Independent Electoral Commission, 29.23 million citizens were registered to vote, which amounts to 65.1% of the eligible voter population. Consequently, approximately two-thirds of eligible voters did not cast their ballots.

Also read ANC Suffers Major Losses in South Africa's 2026 Local Elections as DA Strengthens Position

Suburban Wards Show Higher Engagement Levels

Data from the Gauteng City-Region Observatory reveals a stark contrast in participation rates between different geographic areas. Voter turnout tended to be significantly higher in suburban wards with strong Democratic Alliance support. For instance, Ward 85, which covers Tshwane's eastern suburbs including Willow Park Manor, De Wilgers, and Equestria, reached a turnout of 73.31%. In contrast, township areas experienced much lower engagement. Ward 24, encompassing Devland, Eldorado Park, Naturena, Power Park, Diepkloof, and Pimville, recorded a voter turnout of only 44%. Similar trends were visible in Soweto, where wards averaged around 50% turnout, up from 40% in 2021, while northern Johannesburg suburbs averaged well above 60%.

Expert Analysis on Voter Motivation and Apathy

Graeme Gotz, research director at the Gauteng City-Region Observatory, explained that this pattern of disparity has persisted since the 2021 local government elections. He noted that township residents often view local government as less important than national and provincial entities. Furthermore, these residents report lower satisfaction with municipal governance compared to their suburban counterparts. Gotz suggested that apathy and disaffection may drive lower interest in these specific areas. Conversely, suburban voters appear deeply concerned about the value of their residential properties. They recognize that property values depend heavily on municipal service delivery. Additionally, suburban residents have expressed anxiety regarding the declining state of their neighborhoods, which likely contributed to the unusually high turnout in these zones.

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Impact on Political Party Performance

Elections analyst Wayne Sussman described the rise in turnout above the 50% mark as a cause for celebration. He highlighted that voter participation had been on a downward trajectory during the last two national and local elections. Sussman emphasized that the return to higher engagement levels is very encouraging for the democratic process. However, the turnout differential directly benefited the Democratic Alliance, as many wards with higher voter turnouts were traditional party strongholds. Meanwhile, relatively lower turnout in African National Congress strongholds pulled down the party's overall voter share. Sussman warned that turnout figures alone do not tell the complete story of voter sentiment shifts.

Significant Shifts in Township Voting Behavior

Despite lower overall participation in certain townships, there was a notable shift in political allegiance. Sussman pointed out that the switch to ActionSA in many township areas is very significant. It is remarkable that in the Vaal townships of Sebokeng, Evaton, and Sharpeville, many wards were narrowly won by the Democratic Alliance. These results indicate a profound change in voter behavior that cannot be fully understood by looking at turnout percentages alone. The combination of low turnout in some ANC areas and competitive gains by other parties suggests a complex realignment of political preferences across Gauteng.