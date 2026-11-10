South Africa Opens Digital Asylum Portal to Cut Backlog After Court Ruling

South Africa's Home Affairs Department is opening a digital asylum registration platform to the public this weekend after a Constitutional Court ruling, aiming to reduce processing delays and an appeals backlog once handled by only nine officials.

South Africa's Department of Home Affairs is preparing to open its new digital asylum registration platform to the public this weekend, moving to tackle longstanding delays, abuse and corruption in the country's asylum system.

The portal, currently live for an initial batch of test cases, allows individuals to register their intention to apply for asylum online by submitting personal information, facial biometrics and supporting documents. The rollout marks the first phase of a broader Digital Asylum System intended to reduce processing times, strengthen national security and improve the department's capacity to manage asylum applications and appeals.

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Court Judgment Drives Digital Reform

The move follows the Constitutional Court's July 7, 2026 judgment, which found certain provisions of the Refugees Act unconstitutional because they prevented some asylum seekers from accessing the application process on procedural grounds, including not having a transit visa or missing reporting deadlines. Dr Leon Schreiber said the end-to-end digitalisation of the asylum seeker process presents a major opportunity to finally end the long-standing abuse of this system.

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The central problem, he said, is the inordinate delays traditionally associated with the asylum application and appeals processes. Opportunistic applicants have long abused the length of time it takes to finalise these applications, Schreiber said. The department revealed that only nine officials were handling thousands of outstanding appeals at the start of the current administration. Schreiber said the delays were caused by a chronic shortage of funding and personnel over many years.

He said the department was working to overcome these constraints by using biometric, machine learning and AI technology as part of its broader digital transformation programme. The department stressed that registering an intention to apply for asylum does not constitute a formal asylum application and will not automatically grant an individual asylum, refugee status or South African citizenship. Applicants will still be required to follow the formal asylum application process in accordance with South African law, the department confirmed.

Initial Registration Phase Begins

The initial phase will allow Home Affairs to establish anticipated application volumes, allocate resources and plan for subsequent stages of the project. Individuals without access to digital devices or the internet will be able to receive assistance with registration at Refugee Reception Offices, the department said. The department also made clear that registering an intention to apply for asylum would not provide blanket protection against immigration enforcement, with deportations continuing in accordance with the law.

Further phases of the system will introduce appointment scheduling, additional biometric verification and checks against existing Home Affairs records before the full digitalisation of the application and appeals process. Schreiber said that over the next few months the department will roll out subsequent phases of the project until the time required to adjudicate an asylum application and appeal is dramatically reduced.

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Future Phases and Wider Goals

The aim is ensuring protection for the small minority of applicants in genuine need, and swift deportation for all failed asylum seekers, he said. The department said approximately 95 percent of asylum applicants were routinely rejected. The project forms part of Home Affairs' wider digital transformation programme, which includes the Electronic Travel Authorisation system aimed at strengthening immigration security and reducing opportunities for fraud and corruption.