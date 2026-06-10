South Africa Kicks Off Nations Cup at Hartleyvale, Eyes Promotion to Pro League

South Africa opens the 2026 FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup against France in Cape Town, aiming to leverage home advantage for a promotion spot to the 2026/27 Pro League amid a strong international field.

The focus of Cape Town's sporting calendar will shift to Hartleyvale Stadium on Thursday evening as the South Africa n men's hockey squad embarks on its campaign to reclaim a place among the world's elite.

Their first test comes against a higher‑ranked French side in the opening fixture of the FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup, a tournament that doubles as a gateway to the 2026/27 FIH Hockey Pro League. The hosts, playing in front of a home crowd for the first time in this competition since its inaugural edition in 2022, hope to translate familiar surroundings into a tangible advantage.

The stakes are high: the champion will earn promotion to the Pro League, meaning every point over the next ten days carries weight beyond a simple trophy. South Africa arrive in Cape Town still fresh from the memory of their historic Nations Cup triumph on home soil in Potchefstroom four years ago. Since that landmark victory, the tournament has grown in stature, becoming one of the most important pathways into the sport's top tier.

Ranked thirteenth in the world, the Bafana Bafana men's field hockey team face a demanding opening challenge, but confidence is building inside the camp. Captain Dayaan Cassiem and coach Phikolomzi Mbuqe have spoken of the meticulous preparation and the desire to make the home‑ground factor count. The squad is eager to prove that they belong among the leading nations and to start the competition with a statement win that could set the tone for a promotion push.

The event also showcases a strong international field. Alongside France, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Scotland and the United States, the tournament brings together a mix of seasoned Nations Cup regulars and newcomers. Ireland, the highest‑ranked team present after a recent Pro League stint, expressed confidence in their preparation, citing a productive training block and a warm‑up match against Malaysia.

The United States, making their Nations Cup debut, highlighted the excitement of playing in Cape Town and the support they have received from previous visits. Defending champions New Zealand, chasing a third consecutive title, see the tournament as an opportunity to cement their dominance, while the host city's officials emphasized the broader impact of the event.

SA Hockey CEO Phikolomzi Mbuqe underscored that hosting the Nations Cup highlights the strength and passion for hockey in South Africa and provides a platform for local talent to test themselves against world‑class opposition. Cape Town's Municipal Council for Community Services and Health, represented by Francine Higham, welcomed the delegations, promising to showcase the city's sporting infrastructure and hospitality.

The atmosphere at the V&A Waterfront, where the captains' call and the trophy presentation took place on 9 June, reflected the tournament's significance. Captains from each nation gathered for a photo‑op that symbolised the spirit of competition and camaraderie that will unfold over the next week and a half.

As the countdown to the first whistle continues, South Africa's mission is clear: start strongly, build momentum, and position themselves for a successful bid to ascend to the Pro League, while offering the local fans a thrilling showcase of international hockey.





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