South Africa: Key Developments - Constitutional Court Appointment, Weather Warnings, and Kidnapping Resolution

A comprehensive update on the major news stories from Sunday, May 3rd, 2026, including the appointment of Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi to the Constitutional Court, severe weather warnings for the Eastern and Western Cape, the release of kidnapped spaza shop owner Mazwi Kubheka, and political developments ahead of the local government elections.

South Africa faced a dynamic Sunday, May 3rd, 2026, marked by significant developments across political, legal, and social spheres. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the appointment of Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC as an Acting Justice of the Constitutional Court , a move widely seen as strengthening the nation’s highest court with a legal luminary.

Ngcukaitobi’s extensive experience, ranging from the International Court of Justice to the Zondo Commission, positions him as a pivotal figure in shaping South African jurisprudence. Simultaneously, a case of intimidation is under investigation in the Western Cape after Member of Parliament Fadiel Adams filed charges against the South African Police Service. Adams alleges that officers associated with the Political Killings Task Team raided a property previously linked to him in Mitchell’s Plain, sparking concerns about potential overreach and political interference.

The South African Police Service, however, lauded Captain Johan “Pottie” Potgieter for his exceptional bravery during a dangerous operation in the Komati River, highlighting the dedication and courage of law enforcement officials. The nation is also bracing for severe weather conditions as an intense cut-off low descends upon the Eastern and Western Cape provinces. Forecasts predict severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, strong winds, storm surges, and even disruptive snowfall, posing a significant threat to infrastructure and public safety.

Authorities are urging residents to take necessary precautions and heed weather warnings. A positive development emerged in the case of Mazwi Kubheka, a spaza shop owner who was reportedly abducted on April 2nd, 2026. Following community protests demanding his release, Kubheka was found safe at the Vosloorus police station on Saturday evening, having been released by his captors. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and provincial police commissioner Major General Tommy Mthombeni provided updates on the incident and ongoing investigations.

The circumstances surrounding Kubheka’s abduction remain under scrutiny, but his safe return is a relief to his family and community. Further adding to the unfolding narrative, sources within the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party suggest a former Democratic Alliance (DA) member is being considered as their mayoral candidate for Johannesburg. This potential move signals a strategic shift as the countdown to the local government elections, scheduled for November 4th, intensifies.

While few parties have officially announced their candidates, the political landscape is beginning to take shape following President Ramaphosa’s confirmation of the election date. A grim discovery was made in Mpumalanga, where human remains were found inside a crocodile, and are suspected to belong to a missing Gauteng businessman. This tragic incident is under investigation by the South African Police Service.

The news cycle also included updates on other ongoing cases, such as the Madlanga Commission’s request for evidence from Manamela, a man trapped inside a substation, and the continued search for missing individuals. These diverse events collectively paint a picture of a nation navigating complex challenges and striving for stability and justice





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Africa Constitutional Court Tembeka Ngcukaitobi Weather Kidnapping Mazwi Kubheka Elections Police Intimidation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Big changes for imported products in South Africa, and bad news for food pricesHere are five important things happening in and affecting South Africa on Saturday, 2 May 2026.

Read more »

New disturbing hijacking trend hitting the best-run province in South AfricaSouth Africans are being warned of a new hijacking tactic being used to target motorists.

Read more »

Important court ruling for certain marriages in South Africa with no prenupA Constitutional Court ruling has outlined major implications for antenuptial agreements entered into in certain marriages.

Read more »

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi Appointed Acting Justice of Constitutional CourtPresident Ramaphosa appoints Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC as an Acting Justice of the Constitutional Court, marking a historic moment for the judiciary and a significant step towards greater representation. Ngcukaitobi is believed to be the first Black advocate appointed directly from the Bar to the court in an acting capacity.

Read more »

Constitutional Court hears challenges to parliament’s handling of NHI BillCourt to consider if parliament adequately considered public input

Read more »

South Africa Maintains Lead in Africa’s Press Freedom RankingSouth Africa is ranked 21st globally in the 2026 World Press Freedom Index, remaining the top nation for media freedom in Africa. World Press Freedom Day reflections highlight journalist safety concerns, particularly in Gaza, and emphasize the media's role in accurate reporting and promoting peace and human rights. The government reaffirms its support for a free and vibrant press.

Read more »