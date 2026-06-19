South Africa Keep World Cup Hopes Alive with Late Penalty Equaliser

South Africa kept alive their World Cup hopes with a late penalty equaliser against Czechia in Atlanta on Thursday. Bafana Bafana and Teboho Mokoena deserve credit for a well-earned point against Czechia in their second match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The team will need to beat South Korea next week to have any chance of advancing to the knockout rounds.

South Africa kept alive their World Cup hopes with a late penalty equaliser against Czechia in Atlanta on Thursday after going behind early. Bafana Bafana and Teboho Mokoena deserve credit for a well-earned point against Czechia in their second match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

Teboho Mokoena's spot kick leaves South Africa needing to beat South Korea next week to have any chance of advancing to the knockout rounds. South Africa's captain, Teboho Mokoena, saw a lot of the ball in a sweeping role, but his inclusion only served to slow down the build-ups. There was one vital save from Williams early in the second half from a Czech header that would have seen them comfortable 2-0 up.

Modiba's work rate cannot be faulted, but he was caught out of position several times, tried long-range shots from ridiculously far out, and chipped several balls into the penalty area that the Czech defence was always going to gobble up. Fans would rather he be running at opposing defenders. Another outstanding performance from the one-man dynamo, Mudau, who gobbled up the Czech attackers.

He made a single mistake, which was a dangerous square pass from the side of the pitch to the other. It was his mistake that led to the Czech goal as he allowed the ball to slide past him in a bad error of judgment. But to be fair, Mudau was a key element as Bafana brightened up considerably near the end of the game and pushed for victory.

Big and strong, but too often caught out of position, as had been the case in the big game against Mexico. But it is obvious he is gaining confidence and quickly adjusting to playing on the biggest stage of them all. A monster game from the midfielder, Makgopa, who drove the game forward and tracked back in defence when needed. The blot on his copybook is his temper and an unnecessary yellow card that means he misses the next match.

Not very effective in the midfield holding role and will probably lose his place to Yaya Sithole for the next game now that Sithole has served his one-match ban. Appollis did not play too badly in the first half with a decent range of passing but was slow in the build-up and got sacrificed at the break to bring Relebohile Mofokeng on in a more attacking role.

More was expected of Appollis but after some early glimpses of intent he looked to be shut out of the attack by the Czech defender except for one chance late on when a heavy first touch cost him. Did not seem to know when to run or not and therefore did not properly use his pace but should stay in the side for the next game because he is a real threat.

His shot on goal won Bafana their late penalty. It was a surprise that he was picked ahead of Lyle Foster in the starting line-up and it is hard to understand why, as he struggled against the physical Czech defenders to hold up the ball with too many heavy touches. Had one chance before halftime in front of goal that he botched.

While the 21-year-old did not have a dynamic game, his introduction just after halftime gave the team a psychological lift and his constant probing put the Czechs on the back foot. The big striker, Maboe, who came on for Rayners in the 66th minute, was the only player to get a shot on target in the game, besides the Mokoena penalty. Fans can watch every FIFA World Cup 2026 match live on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access.

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