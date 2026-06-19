South Africa Intensifies Migration Management Amid Rising Tensions Ahead of June 30 Deadline

South African government unveils a comprehensive migration management plan as a June 30 deadline for undocumented migrants approaches, sparking protests and concerns over xenophobic violence. Deputy President Paul Mashatile details border security, law enforcement, and anti-corruption measures, while other leaders warn against scapegoating migrants.

The deadline of June 30 for undocumented migrants to leave South Africa is prompting heightened tensions across the nation. The Deputy President, Paul Mashatile , has announced a series of government actions aimed at tightening border security , combating corruption within the immigration system, and enforcing stricter labour and immigration laws under a new comprehensive management plan.

This comes amid reports that protests against illegal migration have intensified to a degree necessitating police intervention, as some demonstrators have openly threatened the safety and property of foreign nationals. Civil society group March and March has identified the deadline as a critical turning point, arguing that the state's failure to enforce immigration laws has placed undue burdens on ordinary citizens.

In his address to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Mashatile acknowledged the escalating challenge of illegal migration and detailed the government's Comprehensive Approach to Migration Management. This strategy includes strengthening borders, enforcing existing laws, tackling corruption, and closing policy loopholes.

He also highlighted the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration, established by President Cyril Ramaphosa, which will be led by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development to coordinate the government's migration efforts and oversee the implementation of interventions announced by the President on June 7, 2026. Furthermore, the Minister of Employment and Labour has introduced the Employment Services Amendment Bill, which would allow the setting of quotas on the employment of foreign nationals across sectors.

Mashatile emphasized that through the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster, intelligence-driven measures are being deployed to prevent xenophobic violence and unlawful parallel enforcement actions. Separately, International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola, speaking at the Commonwealth Africa Speakers' Conference, issued a strong warning against xenophobic violence. He stressed that migration must be managed lawfully and humanely, and condemned the spread of fake news that fuels unrest.

Lamola recalled Africa's historic solidarity during liberation struggles and noted that today over 45 million Africans live outside their countries of birth, yet anti-immigrant sentiment is rising. He explicitly stated that the anti-illegal immigrant groups planning protests and a national shutdown, demanding that undocumented migrants depart by month's end, do not represent the official position of the South African government.

The National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) has also weighed in, with a statement declaring that migrants must not be made scapegoats for failures they did not create. This statement underscores a broader call for responsible public discourse and policy that avoids blaming migrants for systemic issues. The combined messages from government leaders reflect an attempt to balance enforcement with a rejection of xenophobic vigilantism, even as the June 30 deadline looms and social tensions remain high





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Migration South Africa Undocumented Migrants June 30 Deadline Paul Mashatile Cyril Ramaphosa Border Security Immigration Laws Xenophobia Nedlac Ronald Lamola Employment Services Amendment Bill Inter-Ministerial Committee Comprehensive Approach To Migration Management Commonwealth

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