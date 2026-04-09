South Africa Intensifies Deportations of Illegal Immigrants and Cracks Down on Illegal Activities

The South African government has significantly increased the deportation of illegal immigrants, reaching nearly 110,000 in the past two financial years, while simultaneously cracking down on illegal activities, including tax evasion and other violations. This reflects a commitment to enforcing immigration laws, combating crime, and addressing challenges posed by undocumented migrants, particularly in regions like Sabie and surrounding areas, Johannesburg, and Pretoria. The government is employing technology, border controls and law enforcement operations to enhance border control.

The South Africa n government, specifically the Department of Home Affairs, has significantly increased deportations of illegal immigrants over the past two financial years, reflecting a concerted effort to enforce immigration laws and address the challenges associated with undocumented migrants.

According to the department, nearly 110,000 individuals were deported back to their home countries by the end of March 2026, marking a substantial rise in annual deportations since the formation of the Government of National Unity. This increase signifies a commitment to restoring the rule of law and tackling the issues arising from immigration violations. Minister Leon Schreibers, speaking through acting spokesperson André Gaum, emphasized the department's dedication and the effectiveness of enforcement strategies. The department highlighted the escalation in deportations, with an initial 30% increase in the first year of the current administration, followed by a further 12% rise the subsequent year. These figures underscore a growing focus on deterring illegal immigration and modernizing enforcement mechanisms.\The department attributes the surge in deportations to enhanced enforcement and the implementation of advanced technologies. Schreibers pointed to initiatives like Operation New Broom and the increasing use of biometric verification tools as key contributors to the 46% cumulative increase in deportations. Moreover, the impending rollout of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system is expected to further strengthen border control by recording biometrics for all foreign entrants, thus improving the ability to identify and apprehend those residing in the country unlawfully. Schreibers issued a strong warning to individuals entering South Africa illegally, urging them to self-deport to avoid future legal consequences and potential bans on entering the country. The government's actions also include a crackdown on illegal activities in Sabie and surrounding areas, undertaken by the Mpumalanga SAPS. Additionally, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) has identified approximately 50,000 businesses evading mandatory Value Added Tax (VAT) registration rules, indicating a broader effort to combat various forms of illegal activities and ensure compliance with the law.\The increasing number of undocumented migrants presents several challenges for the South African government, as highlighted by Buhle Ndoda, a researcher and cofounder of the GiveHope Foundation. Ndoda refers to the continuous influx of undocumented people as creating a “surplus population”, which strains resources and complicates the state's ability to provide essential services. Recent incidents, such as the interception of a bus from Zimbabwe carrying 32 illegal immigrants, further underscore the complexities of the issue. The situation highlights the urgent need for robust enforcement of immigration laws and comprehensive strategies to address the underlying issues driving illegal immigration. Furthermore, the reported emergence of “no-go” areas for locals in cities like Johannesburg and Pretoria, allegedly controlled by foreign nationals, raises serious concerns about social cohesion and the rule of law. The government's multi-pronged approach, encompassing deportation efforts, technological advancements, and law enforcement operations, demonstrates its commitment to addressing these challenges and upholding the country's immigration regulations. The ongoing efforts aim to maintain social order and ensure that all residents comply with the laws of the country while also safeguarding national security. The strategies employed emphasize stricter border controls and the efficient detection of individuals who do not comply with the country's laws





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Deportation Illegal Immigration South Africa Law Enforcement Border Control Crime Immigration Mpumalanga SAPS

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