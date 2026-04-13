South Africa Increases VAT Threshold: SMEs Warned to Carefully Consider Deregistration

South Africa has raised the VAT registration threshold, but SMEs must thoroughly evaluate the implications of deregistering from VAT, considering financial, operational, and cash flow factors.

South Africa 's VAT registration threshold has seen a significant boost, rising from R1 million to R2.3 million, a move that aims to alleviate administrative burdens for small and medium-sized enterprises ( SME s). This change, effective from April 1, 2026, was announced by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana during the 2026 National Budget. The increase came as a response to public feedback, particularly from a Gauteng-based small business owner, highlighting that the previous threshold hadn't kept pace with rising business costs and hadn't been updated in seventeen years.

This adjustment offers potential advantages to businesses, including reduced compliance obligations and increased pricing flexibility, particularly for those selling directly to consumers. However, SME funder Lula has issued a cautionary note, emphasizing that deregistering from VAT isn't a straightforward decision and carries implications that businesses must carefully consider before making this important change. The increase in the VAT threshold aims to offer some relief to many small businesses.

This modification presents opportunities for those now below the threshold. These businesses no longer need to submit VAT returns, and can adjust their prices, which is especially useful for those selling directly to individuals. Removing VAT from pricing can make an offering more competitive, or improve margins, as noted by Shaheeda Solomon, Finance Manager at Lula. The goal is to ease compliance burdens, allowing businesses to focus on growth and operations. However, the move is not without its complexities, and deregistering from VAT requires a thorough examination of financial and operational factors.

The move aims to offer some relief to many small businesses. Despite the clear advantages, the decision to deregister from VAT comes with potential trade-offs. A major consideration is the inability to claim input VAT on business expenses. Once deregistered, any VAT paid on purchases effectively becomes a cost to the business. This shift can significantly impact a business's financial standing, especially for those with high overheads.

Businesses that previously recovered VAT on expenses now face higher costs, which can erode profit margins. The impact of deregistration can vary significantly depending on the business model. Businesses with low overheads and a consumer-facing customer base may see minimal downsides, while those with high input costs or that primarily serve other VAT-registered companies could experience more severe consequences. For example, businesses that deal with other VAT-registered businesses may see a shift in customer expectations. These customers typically expect to claim VAT on invoices.

Beyond the immediate financial implications, cash flow also becomes a key consideration. Deregistered businesses can benefit from more predictable cash flow, as all incoming revenue belongs directly to the business without VAT obligations. However, a long-term perspective is crucial. Lula also advises businesses below the new R2.3 million threshold to prepare for re-entry into the VAT system if required. Once the threshold is exceeded, businesses have 21 business days to register as a VAT vendor, with the South African Revenue Service (SARS) strictly enforcing this rule.

Lula advises businesses with a turnover of around R1.8 million to begin preparations by cleaning up their bookkeeping and putting systems in place to manage VAT compliance. The organization stresses that SMEs must avoid viewing VAT registration as a simple exercise and instead treat it as a strategic business decision. Ultimately, the decision to deregister from VAT depends on a variety of factors, including a business's customers, cost structure, and growth trajectory. There is no one-size-fits-all answer.

Businesses should carefully evaluate their circumstances before making this decision. The key is a strategic approach rather than a simple checklist. Solomon from Lula highlights that businesses need to carefully weigh the pros and cons based on their unique situation. This includes assessing the customer base, operational expenses, and the anticipated growth path of the business. The new threshold provides an opportunity for many SMEs to reduce administrative burden and potentially improve their pricing strategy.

However, careful planning and consideration of the potential financial implications are crucial to avoid unexpected tax liabilities or negative impacts on business operations. The increase is a positive move, but careful planning and consideration are paramount. This involves reviewing the current business model, projections, and cash flow expectations to ensure that deregistration aligns with the long-term goals and strategic objectives.

Thorough due diligence is required to make an informed decision and to prepare for future compliance requirements should the business's turnover exceed the threshold. Businesses must understand the implications of deregistration including, pricing and profitability, and future VAT obligations. Proper planning and preparation are essential for SMEs navigating the changes in the VAT landscape, to take full advantage of the updated threshold and position their businesses for long-term success.





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